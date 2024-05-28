Giancarlo Esposito says fans will never guess his Marvel character, while revealing he will get his own series
"It's a role you won't predict"
Giancarlo Esposito has once again teased his mystery Marvel character, while simultaneously revealing that he will appear in his own series.
"The MCU has knocked on my door and it’s a role you won’t predict," Esposito said during an appearance at Phoenix Fan Fusion (H/T CinemaBlend). "It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards."
Previously, Esposito announced at CCXP (via Collider) that he is joining the MCU and would arrive "sooner rather than later," adding that his character is "better than you can imagine."
Inevitably, Esposito’s character has been the subject of much speculation. If you believe the actor, however, it will be an "original" character.
"Wouldn’t you like to see me play a character in a Marvel movie who is original, and new, and fresh?” Esposito asked. "So, mark my words: This will happen sooner than you think."
Whether it’s someone who hasn’t yet appeared on the big (or small) screen in the MCU – such as Doctor Doom and Magneto – or is an original character entirely remains unknown. Still, the Breaking Bad and Do The Right Thing actor has promised answers are just around the corner, with potentially a Disney Plus series on the way too.
Before Esposito’s arrival, Deadpool & Wolverine are entering the MCU. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ team-up, directed by Shawn Levy, crashes into cinemas on July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US.
