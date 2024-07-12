Captain America 4 gets a slick, stylish first trailer featuring Giancarlo Esposito, tons of action, and Red Hulk

The first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World has arrived, and it's a slick, stylish few minutes packed with action... and Red Hulk.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson takes on the titular mantle, while Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres also returns. Harrison Ford replaces the late William Hurt as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, the newly-elected president of the United States. There's even a joke in the trailer acknowledging his new look.

Perhaps most excitingly in the trailer is the brief glimpse at Red Hulk that comes right at the end. We have to say, we're pretty surprised this has been given away ahead of time.

The cast includes Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns aka the Leader, Shira Haas as Sabra, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Giancarlo Esposito as a mysterious villain. Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar also star.

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) directs from a screenplay penned by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier scribes Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson and Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton.

Mackie and Kevin Feige unveiled the first footage from the movie at CinemaCon earlier this year, with more footage being screened at CineEurope in June.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives on February 14, 2025, after being pushed back from its initial May 3 and July 26, 2024 release dates. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.