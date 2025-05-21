Marvel fans quickly debunk a Disney event's "first look" at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday

A "first look" at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday at the Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products panel has been quickly debunked.

Marvel fans soon realized the image (shared via Reddit), used for promotional purposes, wasn't a new look at the supervillain and is actually existing comic book art by Alex Ross. In the picture, Doom is decked out in silver armor (including that iconic mask) and a green cloak, and Ross has now re-shared the artwork on his Twitter page – perhaps to make a point…

While we don't know exactly what the MCU version of Doom is going to look like just yet, fans have already had mixed reactions to a behind-the-scenes pic of Downey Jr. that implies his mask might be CGI rather than a physical prop.

Filming is currently underway on the next Avengers movie, with Joe and Anthony Russo back in the co-directors' chair, and leaks are already circulating online despite Marvel Studios' commitment to secrecy.

Doomsday already has a stacked cast list joining Downey Jr. (with more names still unannounced, according to Kevin Feige), including Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, the casts of Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four, and, interestingly, quite a few of the X-Men.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026 as part of Marvel Phase 6. Next up for the MCU, though, is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which arrives on July 25, 2025. For more, get up to speed with our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way.