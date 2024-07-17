Avengers: Endgame directors in talks to make a shock return to Marvel to helm next two Avengers movies

In a surprise move, Marvel Studios is reportedly courting none other than Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo to helm Avengers 5 and 6, according to THR. That's something Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige specifically said wasn't going to happen.

And as shocking as their return may be, it makes at least a little bit of sense when you remember that the Russo brothers have been saying for years that the only thing that might tempt them back to Marvel Studios would be the chance to direct a Secret Wars movie - and that is indeed the announced subtitle of Avengers 6.

As for Avengers 5, it was originally announced as Avengers: Kang Dynasty, but following Kang actor Jonathan Majors' dismissal from the role over his conviction for assault, that was in question for some time. However, the latest update seems to be that it will indeed keep the Kang Dynasty subtitle. The movie also lost its original director Destin Daniel Cretton. Recently, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy was also reported to be in the running to direct the film.

The Russos closed out the original 'Infinity Saga' era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the one-two punch of Infinity War and Endgame, which many consider to be the high point of the franchise. That being the case, it makes sense that Marvel Studios might seek to return to that well, especially with fan opinions about the MCU becoming ever more conflicted.

For his part, Joe Russo tells GamesRadar+ that he doesn't believe in superhero fatigue.

"I think it's a reflection of the current state of everything. It's difficult right now, it's an interesting time. I think we're in a transitional period and people don't know quite yet how they're going to receive stories moving forward, or what kinds of stories they're going to want."

"There's a big generational divide about how you consume media. There's a generation that's used to appointment viewing and going to a theater on a certain date to see something, but it's aging out. Meanwhile the new generation are 'I want it now, I want to process it now,' then moving onto the next thing, which they process whilst doing two other things at the same time," he continues. "You know, it's a very different moment in time than it's ever been. And so I think everyone, including Marvel, is experiencing the same thing, this transition. And I think that really is probably what's at play more than anything else."

Perhaps if Marvel Studios is indeed going to recapture the sense of appointment theater-going that the original Avengers saga had, the Russos are the pair to figure out how to make it happen with another pair of movies starring Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

