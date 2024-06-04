Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is reportedly leading the pack of directors Marvel Studios is eyeing to take the reins of the fifth Avengers movie, according to Deadline. The film, previously titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty, has been without a director since the departure of Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton from the project in late 2023.

Levy's involvement in the film isn't confirmed, with Deadline reporting that Marvel is also eyeing several other directors white they wait for an answer. But perhaps just as interesting in the trade's reporting is that whether Levy joins the film or not, Marvel seems to be taking Avengers 5 in a whole new direction.

Previously billed as Avengers: Kang Dynasty, the ousting of Kang actor Jonathan Majors from the MCU due to his criminal convictions has led to ongoing rumors that the studio would drop Kang entirely rather than recasting.

Now, it seems that Avengers 5 would bring back up to 60 Marvel heroes to share billing on screen, including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, Karen Gillian and more. Though no retired Avengers such as Chris Evans' Steve Rogers or Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow were namechecked by Deadline as returning, there's always the chance.

That seems like one heck of a lot of characters for one film, potentially roping in all manner of Marvel characters from the Fox films, the Netflix shows, and more. And with Secret Wars still apparently the plan for Avengers 6, it begs the question what Marvel could do to top a massive ensemble like that. Is it possible they'd split Secret Wars into two films to give everything room to breathe?

We'll have to wait and see, and in the meantime, July's Deadpool & Wolverine will be here before long to show exactly what Levy is capable of when he's given the keys to the MCU.

