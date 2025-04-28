A leaked Lego set seemingly reveals the first full look at Fantastic Four's towering Galactus

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is hitting theaters in only three months, but we have yet to see an official first full look at the film's main villain, Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson. A recently leaked Lego set seemingly offers a glimpse into what fans can expect of the character, including his towering form and his iconic purple suit.

According to X user Brick Built Blogs, this Lego set was found "in a retail store" with a price of $59.99, and it contains 427 pieces. The image shows Galactus' gigantic figure, particularly if compared to Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), who are also featured in this edition.

While Fantastic Four's latest trailer revealed a first look at Silver Surfer, we are still waiting to see Galactus in all of his glory. For now, you can check out this brick version and count it among the best Lego sets out there, while we wait for more merchandise to drop in the next few weeks and months ahead of the film's release:

Lego Marvel Galactus vs The Fantastic Four first look image, found in a retail store427 Pieces / $59.99 / 1st June 2025#Lego #Legonews #Legoleaks #Marvel #LegoMarvel #FantasticFourFirstSteps pic.twitter.com/yBi52wnA59April 26, 2025

As Marvel fans know very well, bringing a live-action Galactus to the big screen in a huge challenge given his imposing size. The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman recently opened up about this particular aspect of the MCU film, saying that he wanted to make sure the scale of the character was correct.

"I didn't want to just use motion-capture for Galactus. I wanted to actually have someone there embodying the part. So we've built an entire costume for him, and we've done a lot of photography testing to figure out, how do you make sure that the scale is correct? How do you film Mount Rushmore?"," he said in an interview.

We can't wait to see the cosmic, world-eating villain debuting on the big screen this summer. The upcoming superhero film kicks off Marvel Phase 6 with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach playing Marvel's First Family.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is arriving in cinemas on July 25. For more, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies still to come from both Marvel and DC.