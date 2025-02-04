The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer introduces Marvel's first family, big bad Galactus, and John Malkovich's deep-cut comics character to the MCU

PREPARE 4️⃣ LAUNCH | Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps - YouTube Watch On

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer has finally been released, and it looks incredible. The much-anticipated new MCU take on Marvel's First Family kicks off Marvel Phase 6, as we enter a whole new era of mutants, huge galactic threats, and new heroes.

The first trailer comes after we got a sneak early peek at the team yesterday and it introduces the main gang: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Set in a retro futuristic alternate version of the '60s, the teaser trailer begins with the Reed Richards and Sue Storm heading into the Baxter Building, the team's headquarters before cutting to H.E.R.B.I.E. and The Thing making family dinner.

"Before we went up the first time," Richards says to Storm, "You couldn't turn invisible, Ben wasn't a rock and Johnny never caught fire" as we see glimpses of the gang preparing for their ill-fated first mission. We also get some looks at a bigger threat coming as the sky explodes at one point and Ralph Ineson's Galactus' shadow looms over the city.

We also got our first look at John Malkovich's mysterious character too. Although they don't appear in the trailer, the film also stars Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer. Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles all also star in the movie, but their roles have yet to be revealed.

According to the official Marvel synopsis, The Fantastic Four: First Steps sees the team "face their most daunting challenge yet". It continues, "Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on July 25. While we wait, check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way and our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.