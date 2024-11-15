The official Fantastic Four: First Steps synopsis has been revealed in a surprising way, and it teases a "very personal" conflict in the Marvel movie

The official synopsis for Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie has surprisingly been released, and it gives away some big hints about the Marvel Phase 6 film.

The synopsis comes courtesy of official press material, and it reads: "Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family – Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

"Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

I'm particularly intrigued by that "personal" conflict teased at the end – after all, how could the stakes possibly get higher than the entire planet at risk of being eaten?

I also like the sound of "a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world." Composer Michael Giacchino recently teased some exciting practical sets: "I was just on set for a week," he said. "It was just something to see real sets everywhere. There wasn't a Volume or a green screen to be found. It was just beautiful sets. They're doing such incredible work and the actors all look amazing."

Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters this July 25, 2025. Check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store, or our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order for a movie marathon.