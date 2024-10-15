Fantastic Four composer praises the new Marvel movie's practical sets: "There wasn't a green screen to be found"

Now that the MCU reboot of Fantastic Four is filming, we’ve had some early insight into what to expect, with a new tease coming courtesy of composer Michael Giacchino.

Speaking to Brandon Davis for a YouTube interview , Giacchino opened up about visiting the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. "I was just on set for a week," he explained. "It was just something to see real sets everywhere. There wasn't a Volume or a green screen to be found. It was just beautiful sets. They're doing such incredible work and the actors all look amazing."

After the concept trailer that was released at San Diego Comic-Con, which showed a grounded, retro-looking focus for the new movie, we’re not surprised. But it’s very exciting to hear that Marvel are leaning away from a more CGI-heavy focus with the upcoming adaptation.

Giacchino also shared a bit of insight on the making of the Fantastic Four theme song and the work that went into that. "The inspiration for me was a mixture of Tomorrowland, what that represents, the Disneyland Electric Lights parade, the incredible synth work that was done for that, and then The Right Stuff. To me, the Fantastic Four was all of those things, and it needed to have a sense of hope and optimism in a way that frankly no other Marvel movie has done yet."

He goes on to add that the film’s theme should feel that "this is really just about a family that’s up against something really hard." It’s certainly an intriguing tease, and we know exactly what that united enemy is: Galactus. Ralph Ineson has been cast in the role as the new big bad, and he’ll be up against Marvel’s First Family, played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on July 25, 2025. For more on the MCU, check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows and our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.