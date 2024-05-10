Marvel's new Galactus actor has the perfect response to his casting: "World devouring cosmic villain is it?"

The news is out: Galactus is joining the MCU and will be played by British actor Ralph Ineson. Reacting to the news on Twitter, The First Omen star shared his reaction, and it’s pretty perfect.

"World devouring cosmic villain is it? I’ll see what I can do," he wrote, sharing a news report about his casting. Ineson first rose to fame for his portrayal of Chris Finch in the British comedy The Office, but has appeared in many roles on the big and small screen since then.

Among his most notable are William in The Witch, Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones, and Amycus Carrow in the Harry Potter films. He’s also actually appeared in the MCU before as well, back in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy as a Ravager Pilot.

In Fantastic Four, he’ll be playing Galactus who has long been rumored to be the main villain for the family’s MCU debut. In the comics, the character is often depicted as over 100 feet tall and travels the galaxy devouring the life force of planets. Eek. He’s not the only seeming bad guy in the upcoming Marvel Phase 6 movie, as Julia Garner has also been cast as the Silver Surfer. Although, it remains to be seen what exactly her role in the movie will be.

Fantastic Four is due out on July 25, 2025, and stars Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Johnny Storm, Reed Richards, Sue Storm, and Ben Grimm, respectively. For more on the MCU, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.