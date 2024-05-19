Ghost of Tsushima becomes PlayStation's biggest single-player launch on PC, beating God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man

Ghost of Tsushima, the open-world samurai romp that debuted in 2020 as a PS4 exclusive, has become the publisher's biggest single-player launch on PC based on concurrent player counts.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut made its way over to digital storefront Steam earlier this week, on May 16, packaging in the original game's sword-slashing campaign, as well as exclusive armor sets, developer commentary, and the Legends co-op mode in the Director's Cut.

PlayStation's growing multiplatform approach seems to be on the up-and-up since Jin's revenge tale has proven to be an even bigger hit than games starring icons like Kratos and Peter Parker. Ghost of Tsushima's PC port has reached a concurrent player count of 75,000 as of the time of writing, according to SteamDB charts.

God of War (2018) sits as a close second with a 73,000 concurrent player peak, Marvel's Spider-Man (2018) enjoys third place with a 66,000 peak, while robo-dino duology Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West have 56,000 and 40,000 peaks respectively.

The only other PlayStation-published game with a higher peak is multiplayer phenomenon Helldivers 2, with a whopping 458,000 peak, which has a slight advantage since it came to the storefront on launch day, as opposed to being ported years later.

Ghost of Tsushima was also a victim of a similar PSN-related controversy that Helldivers 2 dealt with, as publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment tried to make all PC helldivers link to an active PlayStation Network account, prompting a mass review bombing campaign and the delisting of the game in several countries. Sony walked back the requirement for their hit shooter, but it still exists for Ghost of Tsushima's online co-op mode.

