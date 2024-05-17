"Perfect the moment you open it": Ghost of Tsushima PC players praise Sony's port after past stumbles with The Last of Us

Ghost of Tsushima looks to be off to a flying start on PC, with players praising its relative stability and performance.

Sucker Punch's action game only just launched yesterday, May 16, on PC, but it's already drawing plenty of technical praise. In the tweet below, for example, one player shows how, even with "maxed out" settings with 4K dynamic DLSS tech actively running, Ghost of Tsushima is still able to maintain over 80 frames per second in cutscenes, and a whopping 100FPS during gameplay.

Ghost of Tsushima / Maxed out / 4K Dynamic DLSS 3.7 (Preset E) w/ FSR3 Frame Gen getting 80+ FPS during cutscenes and staying above 100 FPS during gameplayIt's amazing how well optimized this game is out of the gate #GhostOfTsushima #PC #RTXOn pic.twitter.com/LnwPvR28tRMay 16, 2024

There's been some debate in the responses about whether this truly is a good PC port, and the player puts the debate to bed with one simple point: it's running at a higher resolution and frame rate then the PS5 version of Ghost of Tsushima. The PS5 port used checkerboard rendering for upscaled 4K, and managed to maintain 60FPS at the same time, while the PC port churns out a native 4K resolution with a way higher frame rate.

Over on Steam, Ghost of Tsushima currently sits at a 'Very Positive' aggregate review rating after more than 4,000 user reviews. Admittedly, a lot of those positive reviews are still criticizing Sony for the whole Helldivers 2 account linking debacle, but others write that it's "amazing. Runs flawless. 3060ti maxed out everything," along with "no glitches. No stuttering. Perfect the moment you open it."

"Finally a well optimized PC port. Looks great, runs great. The game itself seems to be wonderful so far," adds another glowing Steam user review. "So far I've had no crashes or issues. My 6800XT does 1440p Native Ultra with a solid 60[FPS] ... so no qualms about that. Just a really good port and a really good game. Definitely a good port launch unlike [The Last of Us]," another writes.

The Last of Us reference, and the somewhat surprised praise from players, comes from the fact that Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 1 was infamously poor when it launched on PC last year. Players captured horrible glitches including stretched character faces, as well as crashes, stuttering, and other huge performance issues. It was largely dubbed a "technical disaster," as one player put it, which is why Ghost of Tsushima running relatively flawlessly is drawing huge praise from players now.

