New look at MCU's Fantastic Four movie features a hidden Easter egg confirming Galactus

Marvel has released a new look at The Fantastic Four – and it comes with a surprise.

In honor of April 4 (4/4 Day), the official Marvel Twitter account released a new poster (in the same dreamy vintage style as the Valentine's Day announcement card they posted back in February) featuring Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch. The tweet includes a link to a 404 error page featuring an image of H.E.R.B.I.E but upon closer inspection – the cute little robot has a QR code on its side.

When you scan the QR code, it brings you to a list of five free comics that you should read to prepare for the upcoming film. One of the available comics is Fantastic Four #48 - 50, which features the first appearance of both Galactus and Silver Silver. After online speculation about the film's big bad, and given the fact that we know Silver Surfer will feature in the film, the inclusion of this particular comic all but confirms that Galactus will be the main villain.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 #TheFantasticFour Celebrate 4-4 Day at: https://t.co/2y9vMDzco4 pic.twitter.com/jTIJTZU7TKApril 4, 2024

Deadline's Justin Kroll tweeted that it seemed obvious that Galactus would be the main villain after Julia Garner's casting was announced – as Silver Surfer is a herald of Galactus.

Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, the official line-up includes The official lineup sees Pascal as Reed Richards a.k.a Mr. Fantastic, Kirby as Susan 'Sue' Storm Richards a.k.a Invisible Woman, Moss-Bachrach as Benjamin ‘Ben’ Grimm a.k.a The Thing.

