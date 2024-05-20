GTA 6 publisher says "perfection is hard to measure," but Rockstar is trying to create "an experience that no one has seen before"

GTA 6 publisher's CEO has said Take-Two is "highly confident" in being able to hit the fall 2025 release window, and Rockstar Games is trying to create "an experience that no one has seen before."

Last week, publisher Take-Two announced a fall 2025 release window for GTA 6, finally dispelling weeks-long rumors of a potential delay into 2026. Shortly after the news, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick appeared on CNBC, seen below, to field questions about Rockstar's creative process, and how confident the developer is in hitting the narrowed release window.

When asked about Rockstar's internal development timeline, Zelnick pointed to the "number of bugs in a title" as being a good indicator of how far along in development a game is. "For example every one of us will make sure we have as few bugs in a title as possible before we launch," he added.

"However in the case of an extraordinary title, for which there are extraordinary expectations, it's not really about bugs. It's about creating an experience that no one has seen before, and Rockstar Games seeks perfection. Perfection is hard to measure," Zelnick continued.

Zelnick was also asked about how confident Take-Two and Rockstar Games are in hitting the newly-ascribed release window of fall 2025. "There is slippage in the industry and we're not immune from that. However we narrowed the timing because we are highly confident in that timing," the Take-Two CEO responded.

We might well be in for a new information surrounding GTA 6 relatively soon. Earlier this month, dataminers combing Rockstar's website deduced that API data relating to GTA 6's cover art and new screenshots had been added to the developer's website, possibly indicating that both are set to debut pretty soon. As was pointed out at the time, Rockstar does have a history of unveiling new information in May.

