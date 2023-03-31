Jodie Comer responds to Fantastic Four casting rumors: "Never say never"

Jodi Comer has broken her silence on those Fantastic Four casting rumors.

"I am now, after the last year," Comer said on the Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) podcast, in regards to whether she was familiar with rumors tying her to Fantastic Four and Sue Storm. She then went onto address the upcoming movie directly, saying,"No. Guys, I don't know anything about it. I feel like, when I say this, people are like, 'Okay.' It's like you can't win either way."

"I think never say never, but right now, no. But I think never say never, right?" she continued. "I think, as I said before, usually when you finish one project, you then wanna try something very different. So, I don't know, maybe."

It was announced last month that Marvel was reportedly planning to cast Sue Storm first before building out the rest of the team.

The Fantastic Four made their big-screen debut in 2005 starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis. The sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, followed in 2007. A reboot, starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell, was released in 2015 to poor reviews and even poorer box office returns. The upcoming film will introduce the Fantastic Four into the MCU for the very first time. WandaVision's Matt Shakman is set to direct.

Comer is best known for playing Oksana Astankova aka Villanelle in the BBC spy thriller Killing Eve. She is currently filming The End We Star From alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

Fantastic Four arrives on the big screen on February 14, 2025, as part of Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way in 2023 and beyond.