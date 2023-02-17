Fantastic Four movie reportedly looking to cast Sue Storm first before building out the rest of the team

Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot was first announced by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, but since then we've not heard much about the film. Now, though, Deadline's Justin Kroll has reported that casting is set to "begin gearing up" in the coming weeks – and that the studio is looking to cast Sue Storm first.

The journalist took to Twitter on February 16 to explain that "while the film won't shoot till top of '24" the "word around town" is that Marvel is aiming to kick off their search "this month". He also added that there are no names linked to any of the roles as it stands, and that it could still be weeks, or even months, before all four actors have been pinned down.

At D23 in 2022, Feige announced that WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman will be directing the MCU's take on the superpowered quarter, having dropped out of Star Trek 4. Spider-Man's Jon Watts was previously attached to lead the flick, but pulled out due to wanting a break from the world of comic book movies.

While the film won’t shoot till top of 24, word around town is the Marvel will begin gearing up casting process of F4 this month. No names rumored for now but the belief is the focus will be casting Sue Storm first and building out the rest of team after she is set. Stay TunedFebruary 16, 2023 See more

In a nod to one of the most talked about fan castings ever, Marvel had John Krasinski briefly appear as a version of Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Quiet Place star isn't guaranteed to reprise the role in the standalone movie, however. The character's onscreen partner Sue, who is also known as the Invisible Woman, has previously been played by Jessica Alba and Kate Mara in their non-MCU outings, which came out in 2005 and 2015, respectively.

Fantastic Four is set to release on February 14, 2025. While we wait for more news, check out our guide to the MCU timeline, or our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond.