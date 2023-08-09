The top 10 best Baldur's Gate 3 feats

The best Baldur's Gate 3 feats are those that complement existing playstyles and builds, taking what your character is already good at and providing new options and enhancements both in and out of combat. With dozens of feats to choose from, as well as considering whether you'll turn them down for an Ability Improvement instead, we've curated the ten best feats in Baldur's Gate 3, so you know what you should be going for.

The 10 best feats in Baldur's Gate 3

We've chosen the 10 best feats in Baldur's Gate 3 below, as well as an explanation of what makes them so powerful and what classes should choose them.

Ability Improvement (best for all classes). Bumps either one core ability of your choice by two points, or two abilities by one point. Basically what you go for when you don't know what else to do, an inherent buff that can't be regretted.

(best for all classes). Bumps either one core ability of your choice by two points, or two abilities by one point. Basically what you go for when you don't know what else to do, an inherent buff that can't be regretted. Magic Initiate (best for non-spellcasters). Pick two cantrips and a level 1 spell from any spellcaster class. So many combinations of great builds that it's almost overwhelming, but we recommend picking the Warlock if you're not certain - Eldritch Blast, Mage Hand and Hex are a great trio. Otherwise, think creatively - what Monk wouldn't be improved by having a Druid's Shillelagh spell on their quarterstaff?

(best for non-spellcasters). Pick two cantrips and a level 1 spell from any spellcaster class. So many combinations of great builds that it's almost overwhelming, but we recommend picking the Warlock if you're not certain - Eldritch Blast, Mage Hand and Hex are a great trio. Otherwise, think creatively - what Monk wouldn't be improved by having a Druid's Shillelagh spell on their quarterstaff? Great Weapon Master (best for Fighters, Barbarians, Paladins). Killing a foe or landing a critical hit with a two-handed weapon allows you to attack again as a bonus action. You can also choose to take -5 to any two-handed weapon attack roll in exchange for +10 damage if you land the hit. A really powerful feat that works phenomenally on your front-line fighters, especially for groups of enemies or foes with lower AC.

(best for Fighters, Barbarians, Paladins). Killing a foe or landing a critical hit with a two-handed weapon allows you to attack again as a bonus action. You can also choose to take -5 to any two-handed weapon attack roll in exchange for +10 damage if you land the hit. A really powerful feat that works phenomenally on your front-line fighters, especially for groups of enemies or foes with lower AC. Lucky (best for all classes). You can spend "luck points" to gain advantage on a roll, or force an enemy to reroll their attacks, gaining three luck points per long rest. Effectively acts as a safety net against catastrophe - and who doesn't want that?

(best for all classes). You can spend "luck points" to gain advantage on a roll, or force an enemy to reroll their attacks, gaining three luck points per long rest. Effectively acts as a safety net against catastrophe - and who doesn't want that? Sentinel (best for Paladins, Fighters, Barbarians, frontline Clerics). When an enemy in melee range attacks an ally, you can use a reaction to hit them. You also get advantage on opportunity attacks, and hitting an enemy with an attack of opportunity stops them from moving further. Clearly this is a feat for your tanks and protectors, allowing them to keep the fighting focused on themselves and punishing enemies who try to resist. Paladins in particular will thrive with this skill to hand.

(best for Paladins, Fighters, Barbarians, frontline Clerics). When an enemy in melee range attacks an ally, you can use a reaction to hit them. You also get advantage on opportunity attacks, and hitting an enemy with an attack of opportunity stops them from moving further. Clearly this is a feat for your tanks and protectors, allowing them to keep the fighting focused on themselves and punishing enemies who try to resist. Paladins in particular will thrive with this skill to hand. Sharpshooter (best for Rogues, Rangers, Bards, dexterity Fighters). No penalty for shooting ranged weapons (not including spells) at higher targets as part of high ground rolls. You can also choose to take -5 to any ranged weapon attack roll in exchange for +10 damage if you land the hit. Basically the ranged equivalent of Great Weapon Master, while it's not quite as good, it's still very useful for those who want to thrive in ranged weapon combat - a rogue making a ranged sneak attack from stealth, for example, might have so many bonuses that -5 is easily covered for, landing easy, high-damage headshots.

(best for Rogues, Rangers, Bards, dexterity Fighters). No penalty for shooting ranged weapons (not including spells) at higher targets as part of high ground rolls. You can also choose to take -5 to any ranged weapon attack roll in exchange for +10 damage if you land the hit. Basically the ranged equivalent of Great Weapon Master, while it's not quite as good, it's still very useful for those who want to thrive in ranged weapon combat - a rogue making a ranged sneak attack from stealth, for example, might have so many bonuses that -5 is easily covered for, landing easy, high-damage headshots. Tough (best for all classes). Gain an extra +2 max HP per existing level, and +2 max HP every time you level up in the future. Whether you want to make your tanks tankier, or try and give your spellcasters a little extra survivability, this is a nice, safe option.

(best for all classes). Gain an extra +2 max HP per existing level, and +2 max HP every time you level up in the future. Whether you want to make your tanks tankier, or try and give your spellcasters a little extra survivability, this is a nice, safe option. Mobile (best for Monks, Rogues, Rangers). +3 meters to movement, you can't be slowed by difficult terrain if you dash, and you don't provoke opportunity attacks. Any class that thrives on speed will do great here, especially Monks and Rogues employing literal hit-and-run tactics, but the ability to not get hit by opportunity attacks means those who need to stay away - like Wizards and Sorcerers - can stay out of reach of melee warriors.

(best for Monks, Rogues, Rangers). +3 meters to movement, you can't be slowed by difficult terrain if you dash, and you don't provoke opportunity attacks. Any class that thrives on speed will do great here, especially Monks and Rogues employing literal hit-and-run tactics, but the ability to not get hit by opportunity attacks means those who need to stay away - like Wizards and Sorcerers - can stay out of reach of melee warriors. Savage Attacker (best for Paladins, Fighters, Barbarians). When making melee weapon attacks, you roll damage twice and take the better result. This doesn't work on ranged attacks that we can see, but all effects on weapon damage are affected - meaning your Paladins' smites will get rerolled too. A nice way to ensure your attacks are never too disappointing.

(best for Paladins, Fighters, Barbarians). When making melee weapon attacks, you roll damage twice and take the better result. This doesn't work on ranged attacks that we can see, but all effects on weapon damage are affected - meaning your Paladins' smites will get rerolled too. A nice way to ensure your attacks are never too disappointing. Spell Sniper (best for Wizards, Sorcerers, Warlocks, certain Cleric builds). You learn a damage cantrip of your choice that requires a spell attack roll. The result you need to activate a critical hit when rolling a dice for a spell attack roll is reduced by 1. A fun perk that allows a little more versatility and firepower in your spellcasters, as the chance of landing a crit rises from one in twenty, to one in ten.

How do you get feats in Baldur's Gate 3?

Players get a feat every four levels per class - so once at level 4, and again at levels 8 and 12. The Fighter class also gets extra feats at level 6, but this is unique to that class and matches with its inherent versatility.

Keep in mind that this isn't every four levels, it's every four levels per class. So being a level 4 Ranger will get you a feat - but multiclassing into a level 3 Ranger and level 1 Monk will not, something to keep in mind when choosing your approach.

