Baldur's Gate TV show in the works at HBO with The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin attached as writer and showrunner

Beloved Dungeons and Dragons video game series Baldur's Gate is getting an HBO Max TV adaptation from one of the biggest heavyweights in the world of game adaptations, with Craig Mazin of The Last of Us signed on as writer and showrunner.

"After putting nearly 1000 hours into the incredible world of Baldur's Gate 3, it is a dream come true to be able to continue the story that Larian and Wizards of The Coast created," Mazin says in a statement (via Deadline). "I am a devoted fan of D&D and the brilliant way that Swen Vincke and his gifted team adapted it. I can't wait to help bring Baldur's Gate and all of its incredible characters to life with as much respect and love as we can, and I'm deeply grateful to Gabe Marano and his team at Hasbro for entrusting me with this incredibly important property."

