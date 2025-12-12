"Lizard Sex confirmed:" Fans of Baldur Gate 3's horniness seem to already love Divinity after its orgy-riddled announcement trailer

It's safe to say that Larian's next RPG Divinity, which premiered at The Game Awards, had one of the more jarring trailers of the night. It truly had it all: a strung up Wicker Man-like sacrifice, pigs feasting on the vomit of drunken cultists, and, oh yeah, that whole orgy scene.

Fans of the studio's last game, the landmark RPG Baldur's Gate 3, are no strangers to the game's randy writing. After all, this is the game that exploded in popularity after it was revealed that the player could have sex with a character who could transform into a bear.

Divinity's first trailer blew that scene out of the water though, and decided to put its gore and sex front and center. Really let the people know what it's about at first glance. Beginning with a man struggling against his chain restraints, the trailer steadily unfolds, revealing him to be just one part of a larger ritual that has amassed an incredible crowd. These revelers include human adults and children, elf-like dancers, orc drunkards, and some evidently horny lizard folks.

Most surprisingly, the lizard people factor quite heavily in snippets of the trailer which appear to show an orgy happening at the feet of a pyre, which contains the aforementioned chained sacrifice. In the background of the already freaky scene, a couple of masked figures are kneeling and self-flagellating. It's…a lot to take in.

The approach has certainly garnered quite the response though, ranging anywhere from complete bewilderment to utter awe and everything in between. As one Reddit commenter put it, "I knew you were degenerates when you let people have sex with a bear, BUT WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK."

The scores of reactions on social media like Twitter have also been a goldmine.

"I'm happier than a pig in eldritch shit," reads one particularly excited comment under a post on the Divinity: Original Sin subreddit. Another practically screamed, "LIZARD SEX CONFIRMED!!!" The closest any of this commentary comes to my own is one user who wrote, "I don't know anything about Divinity but I had to come here and say that was one of the craziest trailers I have ever seen." You and me both, man.

It seems like Larian knows what the people want after Baldur's Gate 3 set the world on fire, and is set to continue in its work in its own dark and original fantasy world. If this is just a taste of what Divinity has to offer, there's no telling where the full game could go.

