"Lizard Sex confirmed:" Fans of Baldur Gate 3's horniness seem to already love Divinity after its orgy-riddled announcement trailer

I'm almost terrified at the prospect of Divinity

It's safe to say that Larian's next RPG Divinity, which premiered at The Game Awards, had one of the more jarring trailers of the night. It truly had it all: a strung up Wicker Man-like sacrifice, pigs feasting on the vomit of drunken cultists, and, oh yeah, that whole orgy scene.

Fans of the studio's last game, the landmark RPG Baldur's Gate 3, are no strangers to the game's randy writing. After all, this is the game that exploded in popularity after it was revealed that the player could have sex with a character who could transform into a bear.

Most surprisingly, the lizard people factor quite heavily in snippets of the trailer which appear to show an orgy happening at the feet of a pyre, which contains the aforementioned chained sacrifice. In the background of the already freaky scene, a couple of masked figures are kneeling and self-flagellating. It's…a lot to take in.

"I'm happier than a pig in eldritch shit," reads one particularly excited comment under a post on the Divinity: Original Sin subreddit. Another practically screamed, "LIZARD SEX CONFIRMED!!!" The closest any of this commentary comes to my own is one user who wrote, "I don't know anything about Divinity but I had to come here and say that was one of the craziest trailers I have ever seen." You and me both, man.

It seems like Larian knows what the people want after Baldur's Gate 3 set the world on fire, and is set to continue in its work in its own dark and original fantasy world. If this is just a taste of what Divinity has to offer, there's no telling where the full game could go.

Divinity is a "brand-new game" that doesn't require any experience with Larian Studios' past RPGs – but you'll be better off if you've played Original Sin and its sequel

