Reacher season 3 breaks a series record, landing a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score for the action show

The third season of Reacher has now begun on Prime Video with a three episode premiere. The new outing, based on Lee Child's seventh Jack Reacher novel Persuader, has already broken a record for the action thriller too.

Based on 28 reviews, the latest season is now the best-rated of the show so far on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect score. Reacher season 1 ranked at 92% and Reacher season 2 ranked at 98%, making the Prime Video series one of the best loved on the streamer.

The third season sees Alan Ritchson return as the nomadic hero Jack Reacher, as he is tasked with trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant. As time starts to run out, Reacher gets caught up in a vast criminal enterprise, featuring some ghosts from his own past.

Our own Reacher season 3 review gave it four stars, saying it "still rules". Our reviewer wrote: "The signature action gets delivered in hefty doses (aided this time by an imposing foe) and the story grips with both of Reacher's shovel-sized hands in the best season yet."

Other reviewers were also positive with Collider's Nate Richards giving it 7/10 and writing: "Even though this new season of Reacher feels more like a traditional action-crime show, it's still one of the better ones of its ilk." Meanwhile, The Telegraph's Michael Hogan ranked it 4/5, calling it "ultraviolent and unrepentantly macho but laced with enough wit to keep it the right side of silly."

IGN meanwhile gave it 8/10, praising a new introduction. Their reviewer Luke Reilly wrote: "Reacher’s new season 3 buddy Susan Duffy makes a firm case as the strongest supporting character in the series to date."

Reacher is airing Thursdays on Prime Video and you can stay up to date with our Reacher season 3 release schedule. We also spoke to star Ritchson about why he's loved meeting his match in the third season and what he thinks about the on-going joke that Reacher never goes to the gym.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guides to the best Amazon shows to stream right now.