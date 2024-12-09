Reacher season 3 gets first trailer, and it looks like Jack Reacher may have finally met his match

Reacher Season 3 - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Amazon debuted the first trailer for Reacher season 3 at this year's CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, and revealed that the next installment will premiere in February 2025.

The new season, which will consist of eight parts, will begin with a triple-episode premiere on February 20, with subsequent episodes airing weekly every Thursday until March 27.

In the new teaser trailer, Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, is about to come up against his biggest adversary yet – literally. The clip (which you can watch above) introduces us to Paulie, a mysterious new character who's twice the size of Reacher. "Last time I saw a guy twice your size was on Mount Rushmore," Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) jokes. The rest of the short teaser is full of explosions, Reacher throwing punches, and plenty of the action we've come to expect from the hit Amazon actioner.

The show is based on the Jack Reacher books by Lee Child and season 3 will be based on the seventh novel in the series, Persuader, which was first published in 2003. Reacher is a former US Army military police major who now lives as a drifter, traveling from town to town across the country. Per Amazon, in season 3, "Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past."

The show's cast also includes Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.

Reacher season 3 premieres on Prime Video on February 20, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other best new TV shows on the way.