Eric Kripke says he's "irritated" fans figured out that big Gen V twist, as he reveals when The Boys season 5 picks up after the upcoming finale

Eric Kripke has praised Gen V's "very, very smart" fans for figuring out season 2's big twist ahead of time – though he's not afraid to admit that he's kind of annoyed they did, too.

"I'm well aware that a lot of the fans online have been picking apart the clues and got on the right scent. I give them credit. In the same breath, I’m irritated," The Boys creator confessed to The Wrap.

Warning! The rest of this article contains major spoilers for Gen V season 2, episode 7.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

In episode 7, it was revealed that the burned body Hamish Linklater's Cipher has been bathing (and bashing) throughout season 2 is Thomas Godolkin, the founder of God U and the scientist who spearheaded the Odessa Project. The real shocker, though, came a few beats later, when it became clear that Cipher was actually just a regular guy on which Godolkin had been using his possession powers to control him like a puppet.

Turns out, Godolkin (Ethan Slater) is the one who wants to "cull the herd", killing weaker Supes to make way for the mightier ones. So, yeah, it wasn't the best idea for Marie (Jaz Sinclair) to restore him to full health...

"That primarily came from [showrunner] Michele [Fazekas] and Tom Schnauz, her executive producer," Kripke noted. "[It was] just a super cool twist [and] just a really fun notion that this whole time you think Hamish is the bad guy, and then it turns out that the bad guy is actually Thomas Godolkin, which is the first person you saw the whole season and just bringing it all back to just the guy who founded the place in the first place – that was really fun."

He went on to tease Linklater's actual character, Doug Brightbill, in the upcoming season finale, describing him as "the biggest chucklehead you've ever seen." He added: "The switch is so incredible, and he’s such a good actor. It was so fun to watch. And Ethan does a great job as Godolkin."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kripke explained that The Boys season 5 will pick up "about six months after Gen V season 2 ends." As Giancarlo Esposito's former Vought CEO Stan Edgar noted in episode 7, there were only two known survivors of Godolkin's Odessa experiments; Homelander and Marie, which suggests the pair are on quite the collision course. We're intrigued as to what that gap could entail in that regard...

Gen V season 2 concludes on Thursday, October 23. Make sure you're up to date with our Gen V season 2 release schedule or for more, check out our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video.