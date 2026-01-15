Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will fill in the gaps in the years since we last saw Jessica Jones and contains "lots of very cool surprises"

We'll find out what Jessica Jones has been doing since we last saw her in Born Again season 2

Jessica Jones is making her long-awaited return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and it sounds like the Marvel Phase 6 show will answer some of our burning questions about the hero.

"What's really fun about that character is the time jump from the last time we saw her. It's been a while," Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum said on The Official Marvel Podcast. "So, we're re-establishing this character and catching the audience up to what the hell she's been up to, and that is filled with a lot of very cool surprises."

