Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will fill in the gaps in the years since we last saw Jessica Jones and contains "lots of very cool surprises"

Jessica Jones is making her long-awaited return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and it sounds like the Marvel Phase 6 show will answer some of our burning questions about the hero.

"What's really fun about that character is the time jump from the last time we saw her. It's been a while," Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum said on The Official Marvel Podcast. "So, we're re-establishing this character and catching the audience up to what the hell she's been up to, and that is filled with a lot of very cool surprises."

We last saw Jessica in Netflix's Jessica Jones season 3, which brought the show to an end. She also appeared in The Defenders crossover series.

"It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU," Krysten Ritter said of her return last year. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

But, while Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will involve Jessica Jones, one character it won't include is Jon Bernthal's Punisher. Instead, he's getting his own TV special – and we'll also see him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives later this year on July 31.

