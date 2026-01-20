Luke Cage actor Mike Colter says he has "unfinished business" ahead of his rumored return in Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again season 2

When are we getting that Defenders reunion?

Luke Cage actor Mike Colter is ready to join the MCU, as he and the vigilante have "unfinished business."

"Listen, I will say this, I've had conversations... and I'll leave it at that," Colter said on the On That Note Podcast (via IGN). "Because when it wrapped... y'know I loved playing Luke Cage but I love acting and doing different things. So I just was like, 'I'll do something else.' I love the fans and I love that world. And it's been years now. So now, I'm doing other projects, but now I think to myself 'I have some unfinished business there.'"

