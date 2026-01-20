Luke Cage actor Mike Colter says he has "unfinished business" ahead of his rumored return in Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Luke Cage actor Mike Colter is ready to join the MCU, as he and the vigilante have "unfinished business."

"Listen, I will say this, I've had conversations... and I'll leave it at that," Colter said on the On That Note Podcast (via IGN). "Because when it wrapped... y'know I loved playing Luke Cage but I love acting and doing different things. So I just was like, 'I'll do something else.' I love the fans and I love that world. And it's been years now. So now, I'm doing other projects, but now I think to myself 'I have some unfinished business there.'"

Prior to becoming part of the MCU, Daredevil and Jessica Jones both premiered on Netflix in 2015, and with their success came Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher. Most excitingly (at least for me), the end of each standalone show saw the heroes come together to form a supergroup in The Defenders. Luke Cage ran for two seasons, premiering on Netflix in 2016, and boasted a pretty impressive cast including Rosario Dawson, Mahershala Ali, and It: Welcome to Derry star Stephen Rider.

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 saw the return of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle aka the Punisher, with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones returning for season 2. The inclusion of Jessica Jones unsurprisingly sparked rumors of a Defenders reunion, but Colter says he hasn't gotten a call.

Continued Colter: "I talked to Cheo [Hodari Coker] about it, he was the creator and showrunner [on Netflix's Luke Cage series], and now I've reached the point where I'm like, 'I have some unfinished business' and I think Daredevil's back so, c'mon... Jessica's back."

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to hit Disney Plus in March.