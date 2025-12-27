A Daredevil: Born Again cast member may have just spoiled the return of an MCU hero

A while back, it was revealed that while Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) mission would continue in Daredevil: Born Again’s second season, one person who wouldn’t be rejoining him was Frank Castle, aka The Punisher (Jon Bernthal). Well, at least that’s what we thought was going to happen. Thanks to a recent Instagram post from Royce Johnson, aka Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney, who appeared in the Netflix era of shows, Frank might be making an appearance in the second season, after all.

Fans of the original Netflix era of Cox’s Daredevil will recall Johnson as the reluctant boy in blue who helped Matt Murdock and his horn-headed alter-ego. On Instagram, the actor shared photos of himself with Cox and a few other cast members. One surprise snap stands out more than most, though, as it sees Johnson with Karen’s Deborah Ann Woll and none other than Jon Bernthal in full bearded Punisher mode.

Factoring in Bernthal’s facial hair in the photo, it’s safe to say that these pics were taken around the same time that he was off filming his eagerly anticipated special presentation.

Then again, perhaps this photo wasn’t taken during the filming of Daredevil: Born Again’s second season, but instead Frank’s standalone story. What if both Karen and Mahoney make an appearance during the inevitable carnage that will unfold in whatever Frank gets up for the Disney+ special? Either way, what is confirmed is that it's fortifying the connection between the street-level superheroes we love to see more of, all while the rest of the MCU will inevitably face Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) later in the year with Avengers: Doomsday. To keep tabs on every show and movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming your way, check out our guide to them all here.