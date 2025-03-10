Jon Bernthal teases upcoming "dark" Punisher special: "It's the version that this character deserves"

Jon Bernthal has talked about his upcoming Marvel special

John Bernthal The Punisher
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Marvel star Jon Bernthal has teased his upcoming Punisher special – and it sounds like it's going to be as dark and gritty as the Netflix version.

“I care very deeply about Frank, I’m really grateful that I’m getting the opportunity to tell the story that I think the fans deserve. We're giving it our all and we're trying to tell a Frank Castle story that we're going to turn our back on the audience – it's not going to be easy, it's not going to be light, and I think it's the version that this character deserves and I'm just beyond honored and grateful that we get the opportunity," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor also spoke about how it compares to his Netflix solo show. "It's going to be dark; Frank has no interest in breaking out the darkness. It's not going to be easy. I don't know if that's the Netflix tone then that's what it's going to be,” he said, and added: "It will not be Punisher-lite, I promise you that."

Bernthal is confirmed to appear in Daredevil: Born Again, and, though he hasn't shown up yet, an Easter egg in the season's double episode premiere hints at his involvement in the story.

The Punisher project, meanwhile, is set to be a Werewolf by Night-style special co-written by Bernthal himself.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Marvel's head of television Brad Winderbaum said of the special. "It's so exciting."

Daredevil continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule to keep up to date.

You can also check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the whole show, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

