Daredevil fans have spotted a Punisher detail in the Born Again premiere, and Frank Castle is not going to be happy about it

Crooked cops better watch their backs

Jon Bernthal in The Punisher
Some eagle-eyed Daredevil fans have spotted a hidden Punisher detail in the opening episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, and it could be a major hint as to what part Frank Castle will play in the new series.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Daredevil Born Again episodes 1 and 2, so make sure you have caught up with the Disney show before reading on. But first, read our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

In Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 2, we see a police officer engaging in some rather corrupt behaviour, but it's what is on his wrist that is the most interesting part. "That dirty cop had a Punisher tattoo on his wrist!" said one viewer on Reddit.

We can guess that the police officer is sporting the Punisher symbol as he somehow feels connected to the ex-marine turned vigilante. But just because Punisher kills bad guys, doesn't mean he supports men of the law making up their own rules. In the same way, any respectable police officer should not be praising Punisher either, as at the end of the day, Castle is a murderer. Many fans think this will set up Castle’s storyline in Born Again – could he be going after corrupt cops this season?

"Can't wait to see Frank fuck up some corrupt cops," stated the previous Reddit user, while another added, "Yep it's been pretty well known for a while now that his storyline is going after cops misusing his image, and I've been excited for it for a long time."

However, one fan pointed out that this detail has real-life connotations. "Was kind of shocked they're gonna touch on how that symbol is used in real life," said the Reddit user. Back in 2019, Punisher comics creator Gerry Conway touched on real US police officers and soldiers using the Punisher logo (H/T Bleeding Cool). "Whether you think the Punisher is justified or not, whether you admire his code of ethics, he is an outlaw," said Conway. "He is a criminal. Police should not be embracing a criminal as their symbol."

Daredevil: Born Again will see Jon Bernthal return as the Punisher, while Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) suits up once again as Daredevil to fight crime in Hell’s Kitchen.

Daredevil: Born Again episodes 1 and 2 are out now on Disney Plus – see our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule to find out when new episodes are dropping. For more, check out everything we know about all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

Megan Garside
