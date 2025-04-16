The MCU just got its most violent moment yet in the Daredevil: Born Again finale: "Even Game of Thrones cut away"

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 9.

The Daredevil: Born Again finale didn't shy away from violent moments as it welcomed back Jon Bernthal's Punisher for a vigilante task force beatdown with Matt Murdock. However, it was Wilson Fisk who got the honors of providing the most gory death in the show – and likely the whole MCU – to date.

Embracing his Kingpin mantel once again, he invited Commissioner Gallo to his hideout after discovering his disloyalty. To demonstrate his power in front of his task force, Fisk literally smashes Gallo's skull between his hands – and we see it all.

It's absolutely brutal, and viewers have been understandably reeling from the scene. Posting on Reddit, several pointed out that they did not expect to see that on screen in the MCU and called it even more brutal than Fisk's car door moment back in season one of the original Daredevil show.

"Crushing the Commissioner's head in front of his own cops might surpass the car door as Fisk's all time goriest kill," wrote one, as another added: "I can't believe the MCU just did one of the most violent things I've ever seen on television."

There's been a lot of discussion too if this is the most violent thing that's happened in the MCU so far. "In terms of what's actually shown, yes. Hard to top a guy's jaw getting ripped off on camera. In terms of what happened..... the TVA agents getting crushed by the cube was the most brutal execution. And how they had the dripping sounds persist after the fact." Meanwhile a second argued: "It's the most graphic thing I've seen on TV, ever."

Others compared it to Game of Thrones, pointing out the similar moment when Pedro Pascal's Oberyn had his skull crushed by The Mountain. "Even GAME OF THRONES cut away as soon as Pedro Pascal ’s character gets his skull caved in," a Redditor pointed out. "The Disney+ show made sure to show us everything."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more on the Marvel Phase 5 show, check out our guide to Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and our full Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.