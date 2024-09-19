Agatha All Along episode 1 and 2 Easter eggs: All the nods to Marvel and more in the Disney Plus series

Agatha All Along is streaming and well, it wouldn't be a Marvel series without a cauldron full of Easter eggs now, would it?

The supernatural series introduces a whole bunch of never-before-seen characters like Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) and Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), and follows in WandaVision's footsteps with a more episodic approach to its narrative, as the eponymous enchantress and her new coven attempt to walk the Witches' Road. With each instalment boasting a different location and tone, showrunner Jac Schaeffer has plenty of opportunity to hide all kinds of nods to the wider MCU and beyond and well, we've listed all that our eagle-eyes could find. (Be warned, the below contains spoilers!)

Given that its set three years after its predecessor, which makes it one of the latest-set titles in the Marvel timeline, you can expect a fair few references to Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch – and what she's been up to since lifting the Hex on Westview. But there's a whole bunch more where that came from, so let's dive in...

Agatha All Along episode 1 Easter eggs

True crime shows: The show's first episode sees Agatha still stuck in her 'Agnes' persona for the most part and, for some reason, she's convinced herself she's Westview's finest detective. It's clear showrunner Jac Schaeffer and the writers took inspiration from the likes of True Detective, Mare of Easttown, and The Killing – known as Forbrydelsen in its original language – here, given Agnes' look and personality and the make-believe opening titles ("Based on the Danish series Wandavisdysen").

Witches Road song: As 'Agnes' drives to a crime scene in the opening few minutes of 'Seekest Thou the Road', she's unknowingly humming the song that'll open the Witches' Road

Where's Wanda?: The body of 'Jane Doe', who we can assume is Wanda, is found with a library card that leads Agnes to discover that the deceased took out a book called 'Dialogue And Rhetoric: Known History Of Learning & Debate' before she died. As Agnes works out later, the first letter of each of the title's words spells out 'Darkhold'. She doesn't twig, though, that the author's name 'Andrew Ugo' is an anagram of 'Wundagore', the place in which Wanda supposedly died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Bellevue: While she's poring over the details over the loan, you can see a sheet on her desk that mentions 'Bellevue'. In the comics, Bellevue is a medical facility in Manhattan which has seen many recognizable patients, like Bullseye and Daredevil.

Missing child: In one scene, 'Agnes' peeks into what is clearly a child's bedroom in her home after a long day at work. She starts getting glossy eyed as she takes everything in; the soft toys on the bed, the drawings on the desk, and the choir-related award on the bedside. Interesting, the accolade belongs to 'Nicholas Scratch', Agatha Harkness's son from the comics.

Familiar clothing: After realizing that she's not actually a homicide detective named Agnes O'Connor, Agatha starts to "claw her way out" of Wanda's illusion spell, which sees her transform into several versions of Agatha we've seen before, like spandex-loving aerobics-gear Agatha and pre-technicolor Agatha. Heck, she even dons those velour tracksuit bottoms that have 'Naughty' bejeweled onto them briefly. As all this happens, an alternate, instrumental version Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's catchy 'Agatha All Along' theme can be heard.

Señor Scratchy: Agatha's rabbit Señor Scratchy appears in a couple of scenes in Agatha All Along episode 1. We were first introduced to the bunny in WandaVision, when Agatha lets Wanda borrow him for her fundraising talent show act.

Salem's Seven: Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal namedrops 'Salem's Seven', a group of magically mutated superhumans who, in the comics, are Agatha's grandchildren. The team first appeared in Fantastic Four #186 back in September 1977, and was created by Len Wein and George Pérez.

Witchy tunes: Donovan's 1966 track 'Season of the Witch' plays over the end credits

End credits: Speaking of episode 1's end credits, we get glimpses of several famous "witches" in pop culture in the montage, from Snow White's Evil Queen and The Craft's Nancy Downs to a wand-holding Lisa Simpson in a pointy hat. A Bewitched-style cartoon of Agatha and a illustration from L. Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz also feature.

Agatha All Along episode 2 Easter eggs

Graffiti: As Agatha and Teen walk to the latter's car at the start of episode 2, the former walks past Wanda and Vision's demolished house. 'Evil witch' can be seen graffitied onto the ruins as Agatha spits on the front lawn.

Wiccan: After pitching their idea to walk the Witches' Road to a trio of sorceresses in town, Teen and Agatha return to her Westview home to get ready for their new pals' possible arrival. Teen sweetly puts up a 'Welcome Coven' banner, but mean ol' Agatha tears it down. When she rips it, though, the 'W' stays in place, which some fans have taken to be a clue that Teen is actually Wiccan, the superhero alter-ego of Wanda Maximoff's imaginary son Billy.

Theme song: While the end credits in episode 2 are the same as the first's, this time, they're set to Agatha All Along's theme rather than a real song.

