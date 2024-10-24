Agatha All Along episode 7 just dropped another intriguing clue that Wanda is still alive, giving more hope to Marvel fans

Warning! The following features major spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 7, so don't scroll down if you haven't seen it...

Throughout Agatha All Along so far, the newest Marvel show to arrive on Disney Plus, there has been much discussion over whether Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is really dead.

Whilst the first episode seemingly confirmed Wanda's fate, suggesting she really was crushed at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, last week's installment threw that into doubt with a singular line, which convinced fans of a possible return.

Now, the most recent chapter, titled 'Death's Hand In Mine', has given us another tease that bolsters the theory that Wanda is alive somewhere.

Early on in episode 7, as Billy and Agatha continue along the Witches' Road, he insists that Wanda isn't his mother telling Harkness: "She's not my mom, I have a mom." The frustrated teenager is clearly referring to his mother Rebecca Kaplan but he can't stop thinking about Wanda, asking Agatha if she really is dead. "Yes, no, maybe," Kathryn Hahn's witch intriguingly replies.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Pushing her further, Billy questions whether Agatha saw Wanda's body, which she confirms she did. However, when Billy then asks whether anyone else saw it, Harkness snaps back: "It's hard to say. If you want straight answers, ask a straight lady."

Unsurprisingly, Marvel fans were left excited by the exchange. One viewer simply tweeted: "You want straight answers, ask a straight lady! Oh we are so back. Wanda is coming." Another shared their thoughts online, writing: "Everyone is certain Wanda is dead, but Agatha who was magically and mentally connected to her doesn’t seem so sure…"

Whether or not Wanda is alive remains to be seen, but these clues Agatha All Along is continually dropping has certainly got us hopeful. Maybe they are just playing with us or maybe the Scarlet Witch will soon be seen again on-screen? Only time will tell. In the meantime, check out some of our favorite reactions below:

This episode was so insanely well done. Lilia’s backstory and it connecting to present ,future and past. Wanda Maximoff maybe being alive mentions. Lesbian Agatha confirmed. Rio confirmed being death. Marvel IS BACK #AgathaAllAlong #AgathaAllAlongBash pic.twitter.com/zn3fjxBC21October 24, 2024

THEY BASICALLY JUST CONFIRMED WANDA IS ALIVE #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/YBQJ6DuN7NOctober 24, 2024

So I’m gonna try stay calm over the fact Wanda’s basically confirmed alive 🤭 pic.twitter.com/mOEmm83XdYOctober 24, 2024

Damn you have me shooketh!!! Lilia Dead... Rio is Death... Wanda might be alive... #AgathaAllAlong #AgathaAllAlongBash pic.twitter.com/fi6p5cihPUOctober 24, 2024

Wait Agatha said “no, Maybe” WANDA STILL ALIVE!! #AgathaAllAlongBash pic.twitter.com/PY5ffYMQMIOctober 24, 2024

