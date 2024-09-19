Agatha All Along episode 1 might have just confirmed the Scarlet Witch's fate following Doctor Strange 2

Given that Agatha All Along is a spin-off of WandaVision, it wouldn't be out of place for Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch to make a cameo in the new Marvel series. If you've seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though, then you'll know that she's unlikely to just waltz on into Westview...

Warning! The rest of this article contains major spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 1 and Doctor Strange 2. If you've yet to watch either, and don't want to know anything that happens, turn back now!

Where were we? You see, well, at the end of the aforementioned big-screen sequel, Wanda, having realized that her grief over Billy, Tommy, and Vision is causing her to do awful things, deliberately collapses Transia's Mount Wundagore on top of herself. It's hard to accept that one of the most powerful Avengers would be bested by a bit of rubble, mind, which is why Marvel fans are convinced she'll return to the franchise at some point. Agatha All Along episode 1, however, might have just confirmed her fate – and dashed their hopes...

In the opener, detective Agnes O'Connor (Kathryn Hahn) – Agatha, deep in a "true crime bug"-induced fantasy – is called out to investigate a "Jane Doe" that's been discovered on the outskirts of town. As she's walking to the body with her colleague Herb (David Payton), she jokingly asks whether the victim is truly deceased, to which he replies: "Oh, she's really most sincerely dead."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

While we never see Jane Doe's face, the rest of 'Seekest Thou The Road' makes it pretty undeniable who it is; blackened fingers, bare feet, "scarlet" hair, and "crushed by something big, heavy" all point to Wanda. Later, the police chief tells Agnes that the victim was moved after she died and that she had dirt found only in Eastern Europe under her fingernails. Right at the end of the episode, the library card Jane Doe was found with starts to magically change, revealing that a 'W. Maximoff' was the last known person to take the Darkhold out, too. (In the library, the book was titled 'Dialogue And Rhetoric: Known History Of Learning & Debate', which spells out 'Darkhold' with every word's first letter, and was supposed written by Andrew Ugo, an anagram of 'Wundagore').

It's worth remembering, of course, that Agatha was largely imagining these scenarios in her head, with her fellow Westview residents indulging her delusions. With that, she could merely be inventing a world where the Scarlet Witch is no longer a threat to her. It does seem odd, though, that her dream links so heavily to events that really did happen.

"You never know," Agnes says to Herb with a wink after he confirms Jane Doe's status. Could that be a fun reminder that not all is what it seems?

"It's a character that I love going back to when there's a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started, I was used well," Olsen previously told FM104 (via Bleeding Cool). "I think people didn't know what to do with me for a second there… if there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back."

