Daredevil: Born Again director addresses whether Foggy Nelson's death was faked: "Dying very often does mean that you're actually dead"

One of the most popular fan theories about Daredevil: Born Again is that Foggy Nelson didn't actually die in the opening episode, but faked his own death to go into hiding. Now, director Aaron Moorhead, who co-directed the final three episodes of Daredevil: Born Again season 1, has a cryptic message for the "eagle-eyed geniuses" who spotted the Easter egg that led to the theory: "Dying very often does mean that you're actually dead."

"I've heard this theory, you eagle-eyed geniuses. I would love to tell you, however, Marvel will snipe me if I say anything else," Moorhead jokes to THR . "But what is really nice about Daredevil being a street-level superhero is that, generally, the supernatural doesn't really interact with this universe as much, even though it is within the MCU.

"So that often gives much stronger consequences where punches hurt more, and blood means more, and getting hurt means more, and dying very often does mean that you're actually dead. But that's all I can say."

The easter egg in question is an address marker seen in the opening of the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 premiere that points to a comic story in which Foggy Nelson faked his own death to enter witness protection, staying hidden from Matt Murdock for some time.

Whether Foggy's actually dead or not, the creators of Daredevil: Born Again took the decision to kill off Foggy Nelson extremely seriously.

"We were looking at Elden [Henson], and we started to think, 'What right do we have [to kill Foggy]?'" Moorhead explains. "But he gave us his blessing as long as we took it very seriously, and it wasn't just meant to be something shocking. If it resonated out and was the reason that Matt did the things that he did for the rest of the show, then we'd have permission to do it."

Indeed, Foggy's apparent death has been the driving force of Daredevil: Born Again season 1. And with Matt Murdock apparently returning to the identity of Daredevil full time for Born Again season 2, the impact of Foggy's death will likely continue to resonate.

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 are streaming now on Disney Plus. Next up for the MCU is Thunderbolts*, which arrives in UK cinemas on May 1 and US theaters on May 2.