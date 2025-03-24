Marvel may have just sneakily confirmed one of the biggest Daredevil: Born Again fan theories

Daredevil: Born Again fans who have been theorizing that Foggy Nelson's death in episode one may have been a fake out have seemingly been all but straight up vindicated thanks to the official Daredevil Instagram account, which posted a series of images comparing scenes from the show to pages from the comics that inspired them.

The thing is, the death scene it shows for Foggy Nelson, from 1998's Daredevil #82 by writer Ed Brubaker and artists Michael Lark and Frank D'Armata, doesn't actually show Foggy dying. It shows Foggy faking his death.

It the second image in the post below:

The issue was the source of the original Foggy Nelson fan-theory thanks to an easily-missed Easter egg lurking in the background of the opening scene of episode one which made reference to it. Foggy does seemingly die in the comic, but it's revealed some time later that his death is in fact a ruse, used as a pretense for him to enter witness protection.

Foggy takes on a new identity, trying to disconnect from his old life. But he's forced to return to New York City and to reveal himself to Matt Murdock when enemies of Daredevil track him down. Could this be a preview of what might be coming in Daredevil: Born Again season two, which is currently in production?

It's not so far-fetched. And considering the comparison is coming from official social media, not just a fan account, the chances are pretty high that the post is a message to eagle-eyed fans that the Foggy Nelson theories are about to be proven true.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are currently premiering every week on Disney Plus.

