After a comics Easter egg was spotted, Daredevil: Born Again fans now think that [SPOILER] is secretly alive

A Marvel comics Easter egg spotted in Daredevil: Born Again could be teasing the survival of a major character.

Now, consider this your spoiler warning for Daredevil: Born Again episode 1! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

If you're still reading, then you'll know that Foggy Nelson was tragically shot dead by Bullseye right at the start of the premiere. It's a shocking moment, but a reference to Daredevil vol. 88 issue no. 468 (the address number for Matt Murdock, Karen Page, and Foggy's law firm is 468) could be teasing Foggy's survival. The comic in question is titled The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson, and it sees the character fake his own death.

Naturally, fans think this means Foggy is actually alive. One fan has simply posted the "don't give me hope" Hawkeye gif, while another says: "I want this to be true that he might still be alive, but I don't want to get my hopes up."

Not everyone is totally convinced, though. "My only problem with this is, clearly Karen and Matt think he's dead. If they didn't, they wouldn't act the way they do. And Foggy doesn't seem like the type of person who would put his best friends through this kind of trauma, esp Matt, who he knows could be a dangerous liability if pushed to the edge by something like this," points out someone else.

"Ain't no way," says another person. "Bro got sniped to the chest" While it does seem pretty cut and dry that Foggy has sadly shuffled off this mortal coil, never say never…

The Marvel Phase 5 show continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up to date with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.

You can also see our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler free verdict on the entire season.