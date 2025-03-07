After a comics Easter egg was spotted, Daredevil: Born Again fans now think that [SPOILER] is secretly alive

News
By
published

Could [SPOILER] still be alive?

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A Marvel comics Easter egg spotted in Daredevil: Born Again could be teasing the survival of a major character.

Now, consider this your spoiler warning for Daredevil: Born Again episode 1! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

If you're still reading, then you'll know that Foggy Nelson was tragically shot dead by Bullseye right at the start of the premiere. It's a shocking moment, but a reference to Daredevil vol. 88 issue no. 468 (the address number for Matt Murdock, Karen Page, and Foggy's law firm is 468) could be teasing Foggy's survival. The comic in question is titled The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson, and it sees the character fake his own death.

Naturally, fans think this means Foggy is actually alive. One fan has simply posted the "don't give me hope" Hawkeye gif, while another says: "I want this to be true that he might still be alive, but I don't want to get my hopes up."

Not everyone is totally convinced, though. "My only problem with this is, clearly Karen and Matt think he's dead. If they didn't, they wouldn't act the way they do. And Foggy doesn't seem like the type of person who would put his best friends through this kind of trauma, esp Matt, who he knows could be a dangerous liability if pushed to the edge by something like this," points out someone else.

"Ain't no way," says another person. "Bro got sniped to the chest" While it does seem pretty cut and dry that Foggy has sadly shuffled off this mortal coil, never say never…

The Marvel Phase 5 show continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up to date with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.

You can also see our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler free verdict on the entire season.

See more TV Shows News
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 has a heartbreaking and deep-cut Easter egg from the comics
Daredevil: Born Again
A major character is returning in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 – despite being killed off in the first 10 minutes of season 1
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are in shock after "sickening" death scene of a fan-favorite character
Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil Born Again
Daredevil fans are theorizing about why Matt Murdock hung up the mask, and some of the suggestions are seriously dark
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again showrunners say shocking death scene of a fan-favorite character was in the scrapped version of the show, but it occurred off-screen
Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Marvel fans have a Daredevil: Born Again theory that might explain the show's timeline jump
Latest in Marvel TV Shows
Daredevil: Born Again
After a comics Easter egg was spotted, Daredevil: Born Again fans now think that [SPOILER] is secretly alive
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 has a heartbreaking and deep-cut Easter egg from the comics
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans have spotted a neat link between Daredevil: Born Again, the 2003 movie, and The Sopranos
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Charlie Cox breaks silence on Born Again killing off the "heartbeat of the MCU": "You have to have a reason for remaking the show"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again premiere features a small MCU cameo you may have missed
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 references Spider-Man, and Marvel fans are excited about what it might mean for the future
Latest in News
Daredevil: Born Again
After a comics Easter egg was spotted, Daredevil: Born Again fans now think that [SPOILER] is secretly alive
Screenshots from the Hero Forge custom dice designer Kickstarter campaign
Hero Forge custom dice Kickstarter is live, and will let you design your own additions to the asset catalog
Mass Effect 3
BioWare lead proves he's onto us while celebrating Mass Effect 3's birthday, clarifying that's all he's doing so that "nobody can say I purposefully teased them"
Saitama in One-Punch Man season 3
One-Punch Man season 3's return date has been narrowed down – thanks to this hard-hitting new trailer
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction and It Takes Two director still hates microtransactions: "I think it's a huge problem and it's stopping our industry from a creative perspective"
A Titan readies for combat in an animated trailer for Apex Legends Season 19
Yet another Respawn shooter has reportedly been canceled, following the studio's Star Wars FPS and rumored Titanfall Legends game to the grave
More about marvel tv shows
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 has a heartbreaking and deep-cut Easter egg from the comics

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel fans have spotted a neat link between Daredevil: Born Again, the 2003 movie, and The Sopranos
Screenshots from the Hero Forge custom dice designer Kickstarter campaign

Hero Forge custom dice Kickstarter is live, and will let you design your own additions to the asset catalog
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshots from the Hero Forge custom dice designer Kickstarter campaign
Hero Forge custom dice Kickstarter is live, and will let you design your own additions to the asset catalog
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction and It Takes Two director still hates microtransactions: "I think it's a huge problem and it's stopping our industry from a creative perspective"
Mass Effect 3
BioWare lead proves he's onto us while celebrating Mass Effect 3's birthday, clarifying that's all he's doing so that "nobody can say I purposefully teased them"
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho explains his new sci-fi film Mickey 17's surprise end title card: "It's a coming-of-age-story"
Saitama in One-Punch Man season 3
One-Punch Man season 3's return date has been narrowed down – thanks to this hard-hitting new trailer
A Titan readies for combat in an animated trailer for Apex Legends Season 19
Yet another Respawn shooter has reportedly been canceled, following the studio's Star Wars FPS and rumored Titanfall Legends game to the grave
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Mickey 17 ending explained: Your biggest questions answered
Avowed
Avowed has a Skyrim Easter egg that pokes fun at the RPG's most memed about companion NPC
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
Split Fiction director says he'd "really appreciate" winning GOTY again, but if GTA 6 comes out in 2025 "it's going to be really tough" and he's fine with that because he's "a huge fan"
Grand Theft Auto 3
A GTA streamer is trying to beat every single 3D entry without dying, and in 33 hours he's made it as far as San Andreas but keeps getting caught in Vice City purgatory