Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 has a heartbreaking and deep-cut Easter egg from the comics

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There's a deep-cut reference to the comics in the very first episode of Daredevil: Born Again - and it kind of makes us want to cry.

Warning: Massive spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 below!

In the first episode, Matt, Karen, and Foggy have their own law firm, appropriately titled Nelson, Murdock, and Page. The address number for the firm is 468. As pointed out by a fan, Daredevil vol. 88 issue no. 468 is titled The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson - and the comic where Foggy fakes his own death. In that particular issue, Foggy fakes his own death, goes into witness protection, but this doesn't last for very long as he's ultimately discovered by Daredevil's enemies and returns to his old, normal life.

I don't know about you, but I'm still in mourning over Foggy's death. If anything, I'm in denial. Matt's beloved best friend is shot in the back by Bullseye within the first 10 minutes of episode 1, in a grueling scene that even lead directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson said "felt bad" to direct. Showrunner Dario Scardapane did say that we'll see more of Foggy this season, but it just has me wondering whether his ghost will visit Matt in true A Christmas Carol fashion.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming now on Disney Plus.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

