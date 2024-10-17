Marvel fans are convinced Wanda is returning to the MCU thanks to one line in Agatha All Along episode 6

Warning! The following features spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 6 so stop scrolling if you haven't seen it yet.

Agatha All Along episode 6, titled 'Familiar By Thy Side', was certainly full of surprises, including an unexpected cameo from a WandaVision character... but that's not what has got the internet in a flutter.

It appears that Marvel fans are convinced that one line in the latest chapter of the spooky show suggests that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff could be returning to the MCU very soon.

During the episode's closing moments, Agatha manages to pull herself out of the mud that Teen, who has been revealed to be Billy Maximoff, thrust her into. The pair confront each other, with Agatha revealing that she "had a feeling" Teen was Wanda's son when they first met. She shares that despite the sigil, Billy displayed the "same tell" as his mother, but she wasn't totally convinced until later down the Witches' Road.

Then it happens, Agatha uses his name saying "it's nice to see you again, Billy" to the shock of the teenager, meaning that the sigil has now been lifted. We did indeed see Billy crush the sigil token that Lilia had given him beforehand, so really, he shouldn't be too surprised.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Questioning Agatha on how she can now say his name, Harkness replies with: "Every witch with a beating heart can hear you now." Cue Marvel fans everywhere screaming with excitement as does this mean Wanda, his mother, can now finally hear him again? Was the sigil the reason she couldn't hear him for these years? And if she can hear him now, does this mean that she will be appearing very soon?

Of course, we have repeatedly been told that Wanda is dead, including in this very episode by Evan Peters' Ralph Bohner. Also, we did see her get crushed by a giant rock in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But is anyone ever really dead in the MCU? Many fans are holding out hope that Wanda is still alive and now that she can hear Billy's voice, it's time for the Scarlet Witch to make her return.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One user tweeted: "'Every witch with a beating heart can hear you now.' WANDA MAXIMOFF, I KNOW YOU ARE ALIVE SOMEWHERE AND CAN HEAR YOUR SON NOW. I'M NOT LOSING HOPE!"

Another posted: "'Every witch with a beating heart can hear you now', that’s how Wanda gonna sense him and open the witches road by herself and meet them at the end."

Only time will tell, but check out some of our favorite reactions to that moment below:

Agatha to Billy: Every witch with a beating heart can hear you nowWanda under the rocks at Wundagore: #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/CrJD2PzKuoOctober 17, 2024

"every witch with a beating heart can hear you now" MOTHER PICK UP THE PHONE WAKE THE FUCK UP ANSWER THE CALL #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/mxPSBeZuywOctober 17, 2024

#AgathaAllAlong"every witch with a beating heart can hear you now" MOTHER IS COMING BACK FROM THE GRAVE I REPEAT MOTHER IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/uRYE0kAMVOOctober 17, 2024

Agatha All Along episodes 1 to 6 are streaming now on Disney Plus. Ensure you don't miss an episode with our Agatha All Along release schedule.

For more on the wider MCU, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows or get up to speed with our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.