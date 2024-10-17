Agatha All Along episode 6's surprise cameo is a welcome back for an unexpected WandaVision character

Warning! The following features major spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 6 so turn back now if you are yet to see it.

Given that it was following on from last week's reveal that Teen is indeed Billy Maximoff, we knew that Agatha All Along episode 6 would dive into his past, giving us a glimpse at his backstory. However, none of us expected that to involve a cameo from a surprise character from MCU history: Ralph Bohner, played once again by Evan Peters.

In case you have forgotten, Peters first popped up in WandaVision pretending to be Wanda's brother Pietro, the joke being that the actor portrayed this character in the Fox Marvel universe (of course, in the MCU, Aaron Taylor-Johnson played this role).

It was soon revealed that Peters was actually playing a character called Ralph Bohner, a local actor living in Westview who was being manipulated by Agatha Harkness. She was making him pretend to be Pietro to play with Wanda, and the last time we saw Ralph, he was escaping Westview after being freed from Agatha's spell.

We all thought that was the last we would see of Ralph, but the MCU is always full of surprises. In Agatha All Along episode 6, which is titled 'Familiar by Thy Side', Peters returns for a surprise cameo as Ralph during a flashback scene that dives into Teen's life before the Witches' Road.

To quickly recap, we see how Teen is actually a boy named William Kaplan, whose life changes when his car crashes just outside of Wanda's hex as it fell. It appears that the soul of Wanda's son Billy Maximoff when into Kaplan's body, who doesn't remember anything from before the accident.

Whilst attempting to piece everything together, Teen/Billy finds a conspiracy theorist on Reddit who claims to know the truth about what happened in Westview. And yes, this truther turns out to be none other than Ralph Bohner, who is going by the name of 'Bohneriffic69' on Reddit. We'd have expected nothing less...

The pair meet and well, Ralph doesn't seem to be doing so good, nor is he great at being mysterious, accidentally revealing his real first name to Teen, who went to the rendezvous with his boyfriend Eddie.

Ralph spills everything to a questioning Teen, telling him how Wanda had Westview "acting out this weird sitcom plot" and that a witch named Agatha Harkness "hijacked" his life. Bohner details how he was Agatha's "puppet", explaining that she made him poison a dog (RIP Sparky) and ensured he was a "terrible influence" on Wanda's kids.

This naturally grabs Teen's attention, who asks for more information about Wanda's twins. He learns that their names are Tommy and Billy, with the latter being a mind-reader. Ralph also explains that they disappeared, that Wanda is now dead, and S.W.O.R.D. used Vision "for parts" – well, that's what the word on the street says.

The last piece of information Ralph shares is that Agatha is still in Westview under a spell, before asking for a very specific payment from the teenagers: "I’ll give you half-off tickets to my one-man show in Paramus. I really need to fill seats."

He disappears into the darkness leaving us questioning whether that will now be the last time we see Ralph. Maybe so, but later on in the episode there's a hilarious reference to him as we see Agatha, in full detective mode, wearing a shirt that reads 'Bohner Family Reunion, Pitch A Tent'.

