Agatha All Along episode 5 finally revealed Teen's true identity – and Marvel fans can't get enough of it

Warning! The following features major spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 5, so turn back now if you haven't seen it...

Well, it's happened! After weeks of anticipation we finally know who Heartstopper star Joe Locke is really playing in new Disney Plus show Agatha All Along – we knew his character name 'Teen' wasn't real, despite what the actor was telling press.

You can read our guide to 'who is Teen in Agatha All Along' for the full breakdown but essentially in the final moments of episode 5, which is titled 'Darkest Hour, Wake Thy Power', it's seemingly revealed that Locke is actually playing Wanda's son Billy Maximoff, who is better known as Wiccan in the comics.

We learn this as after Agatha coldly tells him "you are so much like your mother", blue magic starts emanating from Teen's hands which forces Harkness and the rest of the coven into the ground, their fates left unknown.

Then as Billie Eilish's hit song 'You Should See Me In A Crown' begins to play, a crown very similar to the one Wanda wears magically appears on Teen's head. It's never explicitly said that he is indeed Billy, but we can safely assume.

Cue us and other Marvel fans freaking out, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions to the big reveal. One user commented that "the scene was INSANE to watch" whilst another praised it for being "one of the greatest MCU moments of all time".

You can find a few more of our favorite reactions below:

Whilst there is much excitement online some fans have also expressed concern for what this means for the show going forward, questioning why this huge reveal has been unveiled at just over the halfway point.

As one user points out, we still have four episodes to go...

WHYD THEY DO THE WICCAN REVEAL SO EARLY…. WHAT IS LEFT IN THE LAST 4 EPISODES #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/AENgn1qyb5October 10, 2024

Could Billy be walking the Witches' Road in search of his mother? Could Wanda return? Why is Billy now real when he was imaginary in WandaVision? Did Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal know his true identity all along? What is she asking?

The questions seem endless and we will have to wait until next week to start finding out the answers...

