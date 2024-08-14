Heartstopper star Joe Locke responds to rumors he's playing Scarlet Witch's son in new Marvel series Agatha All Along

Heartstopper star Joe Locke plays a mysterious new character in Marvel's WandaVision spin-off show Agatha All Along – but just who is he exactly?

"He's very thoughtful and kind, but he can act without thinking sometimes," Locke tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday, August 15, which features Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on the cover. "The Witches' Road offers untold spoils and power… and then we’ll find out."

The actor plays a young boy who quite literally goes by the name Teen, but fans have speculated that Teen is none other than Wanda's 'imaginary' son Billy (also known by his superhero persona Wiccan in the comics). In Agatha All Along, Teen is pretty eager to walk the Witches' Road - and fans think this might be because he wants to reunite with his mother.

As for his character's silly name: "It's not a fake code name; it's what everyone calls him, which is a joke that develops during the show, but just becomes what everyone calls him, and he answers to it."

The series sees Agatha assemble a coven of witches after freeing herself from Wanda's spell. Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as Agatha Harkness, with the cast including Patti LuPone, Maria Dizzia, Debra Jo Rupp, Emma Caufield, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn.

Agatha All Along begins on Disney Plus on September 18. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, August 15.

Check out the covers below:

