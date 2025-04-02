A wild Marvel theory teases how Daredevil: Born Again could bring back its big villain in season 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 7.

Daredevil: Born Again finally unmasked Muse as troubled teen Bastian Cooper. Following his obsession with Heather Glenn and his plan to use her as his next victim, Muse was interrupted by Daredevil – we bet he hadn't counted on Glenn's boyfriend being the Man Without Fear.

The pair have a very bloody fight, before Glenn ends up shooting Bastian dead. The last we see of Muse, he's covered in blood on the floor of Glenn's office as the anti-vigilante task force arrives. Now, while it seems pretty certain that Muse is dead, some fans are wondering if the show might lean more into its Marvel comics backstory as a way to bring him back in season 2.

While he looks very similar and he has the same penchant for gory street art, the Muse in the comics actually has some different powers. He's an Inhuman, just like Black Bolt in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and has the ability to absorb sensory information around him. As well as this, he has enhanced speed and strength and is extremely agile.

As a result, when he is killed in the comics, he's sent to Hell where he keeps influencing events back on Earth. Could this be a storyline tackled in Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

Do y’all think we see muse returning season 2 with his more superhuman abilities😣#DaredevilBornAgain #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/W820JSo98YApril 2, 2025

Posting on Twitter, one fan shared the moment from the comics, asking: "Do y’all think we see Muse returning season 2 with his more superhuman abilities." One replied suggesting: "If the Hand revives him, then maybe." The Hand is an ancient organization in the world of Daredevil, intent on gaining immortality.

"He’s an Inhuman in the comic, though, so I’m guessing not," another suggested. "But I think they can keep the spirit of his 'return' in the current DD spin off series by having his work influence someone else."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A third wrote: "I have a feeling he'll return, I wonder if Hell is where he got his powers and then resurfaced or if it's something otherwise." Stranger things have certainly happened in the MCU so this might not be the end of Muse yet.

For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.