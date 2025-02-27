Who is Heather Glenn in Daredevil: Born Again? The troubled comics history of Matt Murdock's new love

Matt Murdock's ever-turbulent life is set to get even more complicated with the arrival of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney Plus next week. The new streaming series picks up with the crimefighting lawyer-turned-vigilante several years after the events of the Netflix series.

The new series sees the return of several familiar characters from the old series, including Matt’s friends and colleagues Foggy and Karen, the manipulative Kingpin, and the deadly Punisher. But the show will also introduce several new characters – including one who will be familiar to veteran fans of the comics...

Heather Glenn is a pivotal character from Daredevil's golden years in the '70s and '80s, an era responsible for many of the best Daredevil comics. Glenn was introduced as a love interest for Murdock, but things don't go well for either character. On that note, the arcs that feature the character are seriously dark, so please consider this a warning that we’re going to be touching on some sensitive subjects here.

If you're OK with that, then join us now as we look at Heather Glenn's comic history and consider what it might signal for her MCU future…

Who is Heather Glenn in Marvel Comics?

Heather Glenn made her comics debut in 1975's Daredevil #126, written by Marv Wolfman, illustrated by William Robert "Bob" Brown, inked by Klaus Janson, and colored by Michele Wolfman.

The wealthy daughter of Maxwell Glenn, the CEO of Glenn Industries, a chance encounter with Matt Murdock led to love between the pair. All seemed to be going well, but it wasn't long before Matt's double-life as Daredevil put her in peril. Zebediah Killgrave – AKA the Purple Man – used his mind control abilities to force Heather's father Maxwell Glenn to commit various crimes, including kidnapping. While Daredevil was partially responsible for Maxwell's arrest, Matt tried to prove his innocence. Consumed with guilt, however, Maxwell Glenn took his own life. Heather was distraught – doubly so when she discovered Matt's identity as Daredevil and his role in her father's arrest. Unsurprisingly, the two split up.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

If only that had been the end of Matt and Heather's love affair then this story would have at least a moderately happy ending. Alas, that was not to be – and this is where we should put a big, bold potential spoiler warning. We don't know how closely the new Daredevil TV show will follow Heather's comic arc, but you never know, so stop here if you don't want to find out why Heather Glenn is absent from present day Marvel Comics.

Having inherited her father's wealth and businesses, Heather sets about rebuilding the reputation of Glenn Industries. It's not long, however, before Doctor Octopus intervenes and kidnaps Heather. Matt – who, at this point is casually dating Black Widow – snubs Nat and goes to rescue Heather, leading to the two rekindling their relationship. It's never easy, however – the couple spend the next few years in a loop of break-ups and make-ups, until Matt eventually proposes to her.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Heather refuses Matt's proposal, and it's around about now that Matt Murdock – putting it politely – turns into a total jerk. There's corruption within Glenn Industries, and when Heather asks Matt for help, he insists that the company must be shut down entirely, something he hopes will make Heather change her mind about marrying him. It's a toxic situation for all involved, so Black Widow and Foggy conspire to break the couple up once and for all. It works and, depressed and under enormous pressure, Heather starts to drink heavily. Matt comes to see her one final time in Daredevil #220, but when she admits that she has been dating other men in his absence, he storms off, and she takes her own life.

It's an astonishingly bleak and tragic end for the long-running character, but to the credit of writer Denny O'Neil, artist David Mazzucchelli, and Frank Miller (who gets a special thanks credit in the issue), the creators don't let Matt off the hook. That arc is all about showing just how emotionally abusive he is in this relationship, and the terrible consequences his actions have on those around him.

Who is Heather Glenn in the MCU?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As yet we know almost nothing about the role that Heather Glenn has to play in the new Daredevil: Born Again TV show. In fact, the only confirmed information we have is that she is played by Margarita Levieva. It's clear from the series trailer that, as in the comics, Matt and Heather will share a romantic connection – we see the two briefly dancing, then later kissing in the shower – but that's all we know so far.

At least one element of Heather's origin story certainly won't come to pass on screen: Killgrave manipulating her father. The villain has already appeared in the MCU, in the first season of Netflix's Jessica Jones, where he was memorably played by David Tennant. That season ended with the character's death, making it highly unlikely that we'll see him again any time soon.

We also don't know if the series will go down the dark path that the comics did with regards to Heather and Matt. Heather is a pretty layered character in the comics, but her death being so linked to the breakdown of her relationship with Matt may be a step too far for some.

Then again, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio recently told CBR that the series is "further in the darkness, the action, the nastiness" than its Netflix predecessor, so who knows where this is all heading? We'll find out one way or another when Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney Plus on March 4, 2025 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

