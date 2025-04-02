Daredevil: Born Again's Muse is terrifying, but I wish he'd never been unmasked

Features
By published

Opinion: Muse could have been even scarier if Daredevil: Born Again stuck to the comics

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

After seven episodes of teasing the identity of the villain Muse, we finally know who is underneath the bloody mask on Daredevil: Born Again.

Warning: We'll be getting into spoilers from Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 from this point on.

Muse is, as many fans online guessed, Bastian Cooper, played by Wednesday actor Hunter Doohan. And while Doohan makes the serial killer artist absolutely terrifying, he could have been even scarier if the show stuck to the comics.

Created by Charles Soule and Ron Garney in 2016’s Daredevil #11, Muse is a superpowered Inhuman, with the ability to absorb sensation from the area around him. Naturally, that makes him a near-unstoppable opponent for Daredevil, a blind superhero who is only able to operate by using his other senses. To make matters worse, Muse is able to turn those sensations into super-strength and speed, something Daredevil decidedly doesn’t have.

Horrifyingly, Muse is a serial killer artist whose medium of choice is human blood and body parts. We first get a sense of what Muse is capable of when it’s revealed he painted a mural in New York City with the blood of 100 different victims. Later, he graduates to sculpture made with the corpses of his fellow Inhumans. And though he dies after a confrontation with Daredevil’s sidekick Blindspot, he recently came back from Hell to possess the body of an art student in the currently running series Daredevil: Unleash Hell.

But what’s really scary about Muse beyond Garney’s excellent costume design that evokes the workmanlike artist along with a bleeding heart and more blood leaking from Muse’s eyes like tears, is that you never find out who he is. There’s no taking off the mask to reveal someone from Daredevil’s past, or that he’s another Marvel villain. Muse is Banksy, but with a bit more murder: he could be anyone, at any time. He is pure villainy, and pure art.

Change of approach

Hunter Doohan in Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Marvel)

Daredevil: Born Again goes a different route with the Bastian reveal. There are similar touch-points with the comic, of course. Muse has indeed been painting murals with human blood and has had at least 60 victims – if not more. But unlike the comic book version that pretentiously espouses thoughts on the intersection of art and murder, when he’s in the mask on TV, he’s a silent killer.

Outside of the mask, he’s Bastian, a classic spoiled, disturbed rich kid who becomes obsessed with his therapist, Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva). In fact, in a flip from the comics, Bastian sees Heather as his muse, not the other way around where Muse is planning to inspire murderous thoughts in others.

Hunter Doohan is – to use a technical term – a total creepazoid in this week’s episode, something he excels at in other shows like Wednesday on Netflix. It becomes clear to Heather pretty quickly that something is very disturbed about Bastian. The clincher? He draws Muse’s mask in the blood from his own nose, which would probably be a good indicator to anyone, even without a degree in therapy. And when Daredevil tracks Muse down to Heather’s office, Muse slashes her arm, almost causing her to bleed out. Instead, Heather shoots Muse several times, killing him.

Like a lot of Born Again, what works here is the stakes of the fight between Daredevil and Muse are based on characters we care about – in this case, the relatively stable relationship between Matt and Heather that’s been spooling out throughout the season. It also ties into a conversation the duo had earlier in the episode about how Matt is tamping down his trauma. Muse/Bastian, meanwhile, is no trauma, all enjoyment of killing. Matt hates both sides of himself because he can’t fully commit to either; on the show whether Muse is in or out of the mask, he’s the same.

Masking feelings

Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

While the show does give us a scary villain in Bastian, it’s hard not to think that turning him into a Criminal Minds style unsub mutes a bit of the power Muse had on the comic book page. There’s no reason to think he’d have his Inhuman powers of the show, as other than references to White Tiger’s (Kamar de los Reyes) magic amulet, Born Again has eschewed any of the more fantastical aspects of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) in favor of a more grounded approach.

The bigger divide is in terms of missing the theatricality of the villain. That’s down to unmasking him as your classic toxic male school shooter (albeit draining blood instead of shooting people with guns). But there’s a downsizing of Muse as an artist on the TV show, as well. His art is certainly better than average, but they’re not Banksy or Warhol. The “works” Muse created in the comics felt like they were nightmares straight from the depths of Hell. The ones on TV look like a viral promo campaign for the TV show Daredevil: Born Again.

Is this a misstep for the series? Not really, because it’s all about Matt Murdock’s journey: Muse, after all, is the villain that gets him to put the costume back on. And Doohan, as mentioned, makes a memorable baddie. But if Born Again had more fully embraced the mysterious, ostentatious artiste from the comics, we might have had an all-time great Marvel TV villain. As is, he likely won’t be fetching a high price at auction.

Daredevil: Born Again is airing weekly on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guides to the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule and our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule season 1 review.

See more TV Shows Features
Alex Zalben
Alex Zalben
Contributor

Alex Zalben has previously written for MTV News, TV Guide, Decider, and more. He's the co-host and producer of the long-running Comic Book Club podcast, and the writer of Thor and the Warrior Four, an all-ages comic book series for Marvel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel tv shows
Finn Jones in Iron Fist

Iron First actor wants to return to Marvel and "prove people wrong": "Give me a f***ing chance, man"
Daredevil: Born Again

Netflix's Daredevil showrunner says they "didn't have the money" to make Matt Murdock as acrobatic as he is in Born Again
John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves is returning for John Wick 5 as the franchise expands with an anime prequel series and a Caine spin-off movie
See more latest
Most Popular
Spider-Man: Brand New Day comic cover
Spider-Man: Brand New Day - How Peter Parker and Mary Jane's break up led to one of the wall-crawler's most transformative comic eras
Nintendo Switch 2 first look
Here are my biggest Nintendo Switch 2 Direct predictions as the rumor mill kicks up questions about the console's price, launch lineup, specs, and more
Key art for Den of Wolves showing a squad of four wolves with unique masks
My first Den of Wolves heist, from Payday's creators, has me dropping plasma shields and brain-diving with teammates to steal minds: "We've been refining this formula for over 20 years now"
A barrage of enemy bullets flies towards the Doom Slayer in Doom: The Dark Ages, mostly consisting of red orbs except for one column of green which indicates it can be parried with the shield saw - with a frame for the GamesRadar+ Big Preview
Doom: The Dark Ages' team found new inspiration from the original Doom: "We play it at the start of every project"
Lego The Shire, River Steamboat, Beauty and the Beast Castle, and Iron Man&#039;s Laboratory sets divided by white lines, with a &#039;new Lego&#039; GamesRadar+ badge over the top
New Lego sets in April 2025, from Lord of the Rings to Beauty and the Beast
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke standing with his sword drawn in the rain
Assassin's Creed Shadows was originally envisioned without Yasuke, but Ubisoft wanted the full feudal fantasy: "We were sort of making a stealth tank, and it didn't quite work"
Lunar Remastered Collection
"Should JRPGs be considered a distinct genre?": Lunar icon Kei Shigema reflects on the genre with new remasters on the way and how RPGs have changed 33 years later
Yasuke riding on a horse in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows boss is confident Ubisoft has a place in modern RPGs, even as the industry's goalposts shift: "When we were working on Odyssey, it was Breath of the Wild"
The Doom Slayer aims a super shotgun at a demonic enemy with an inverted cross helmet in Doom: The Dark Ages, in a Big Preview frame
I didn't expect to say it, but Doom: The Dark Ages adding a shield and a parry somehow makes it feel more Doom than ever
A lush green field with signposts to nearby villages and a red telephone box in Atomfall
After nearly 40 years of waiting, Atomfall is the Doctor Who game I've always wanted