As Agatha All Along episode 7 finally reveals the true identity of Aubrey Plaza's Rio, Marvel fans are rejoicing that their theories were right

Warning! The following features major spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 7, so turn back now if you haven't seen it...

After weeks of speculation and clues, the true identity of Aubrey Plaza's mysterious witch has finally been revealed and well, it's something we all saw coming.

Whilst the character of Rio Vidal has been shrouded in mystery throughout the new Disney Plus show Agatha All Along so far, the most recent chapter, 'Death's Hand In Mine', showed the witch's true colors. In fact, her name is even in the episode title itself...

That's right, as many of you had already guessed, Plaza's Rio is Death, a major villain from the Marvel comic books. All was revealed when Lilia realized that she was walking the Witches' Road to reach her destination, which is ultimately her death. As Patti LuPone's witch pieces the clues together, she encounters Rio in the space below the road.

Vidal tells Lilia: "Don't you recognize me, Lilia? In the end, all roads lead to me," as she pokes her real, skull-like face out of a hooded cloak and brandishes a knife.

Right before Lilia sacrifices herself to save the rest of her makeshift coven from the Salem Seven, LuPone's witch questions Agatha about Rio's true identity, with Harkness simply replying: "What can I say? I like the bad boys."

Although it has long been theorized that Rio is Death, fans are loving how the reveal played out. Check out some of our favorite reactions below:

With the Salem Seven now gone, it seems that Death will be the antagonist going forward, walking the rest of the Road with the remaining members of the coven, who might all be in danger given that Plaza's witch is after "bodies".

Before episode 7 even began, she had two: RIP Alice and Sharon. Lilia may have joined the list this week, as well, but who's to say Death won't be hunting for more...

