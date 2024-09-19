Agatha All Along is hiding secret references to Elizabeth Olsen and Stan Lee in one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment
Here's what the dates in Agatha All Along's premiere mean
Agatha All Along is clearly taking the WandaVision approach to Easter eggs, scattering a trail of breadcrumbs throughout each episode that nod and wink towards Marvel (and MCU) history.
One of the most beguiling, however, involves the dates on the library card that 'Agnes' finds during her sleuthing mission surrounding the premiere's Jane Doe in Westview.
While Wanda Maximoff's name appears on the tag next to 'Oct 13' (seemingly the date Wanda first claimed the magical Darkhold book), there are empty spaces on several more dates – as you can see below.
So, let's fill these in. February 16 is Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen's birthday; August 28 is legendary comic artist Jack Kirby's birthday; June 2 is Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's birthday; December 28 is Stan Lee's birthday, and January 21 is the premiere month and year of WandaVision.
Pretty neat, right? Agatha All Along and WandaVision creator Jac Shaeffer is no stranger to rewarding fans' eagle eyes and Marvel knowledge, with WandaVision also paying tribute to Stan Lee in one scene, while launching a cottage industry of theorists with its title credits Easter eggs and mentions of aerospace engineers (that didn't quite pan out the way some had hoped).
Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, and Aubrey Plaza, is currently streaming on Disney Plus, with Hahn's titular Westview witch currently assembling a coven to walk the Witches' Road.
