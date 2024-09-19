When does Agatha All Along take place on the Marvel timeline?

Something wicked this way has come: Agatha Harkness is back in WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along and during its two-episode premiere, we learned how the show fits into the events of the wider MCU.

So, if you're wondering when the new series takes place on the Marvel timeline, we've got you covered below. It's quite unusual for a Marvel project to pinpoint exactly when its events are happening in relation to other titles, and our explainers usually require a hefty amount of guesswork, but we needn't be vague this time around – and it's a welcome change.

It should go without saying, though, that the rest of this article contains mild spoilers, as we delve into what Agatha has been up to since her fateful face-off against the Scarlet Witch, so proceed with caution if you've yet to tune in and don't want to know anything in advance.

Agatha All Along's place in the MCU timeline, explained

We catch up with Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), who's back going by 'Agnes' in episode 1, in Westview – and this time around, she's not just a noisy neighbor, she's a homicide detective. She gets brought out to investigate an unidentified body, who seems to have been fatally crushed and moved from where the "Jane Doe" was actually killed.

"Agnes", fully convinced this is her real life, is shaken by the deceased's black-tipped fingers, but can't quite piece together what it all means; that is, until Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal shows up. Posing as an FBI agent in this reality, Rio encourages "Agnes" to remember who she really is, and "claw [her] way out" of Wanda's illusion spell, which, eventually, she does.

Suddenly lucid, she marches out the front of her Westview home, naked, and asks a neighbor how long she's been in "this cesspool" of a town. "Three years," Herb explains, as he also reveals that he and the suburb's other residents have been indulging Agatha's fantasy for the last few days, and pretending to be her work colleagues; the police chief, the tech forensics guy, and more.

With that, we can deduce that Agatha All Along is set three years after the events of WandaVision, which in turn took place three to four weeks after Avengers: Endgame. In short, the new Disney Plus series is set in late 2026 or even early 2027. If accurate, that means it's the latest-stage title in the whole of the MCU.

The shows and movies that have happened in the time Agatha has been "imprisoned" include She-Hulk, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, too, which checks out when you remember that the Sam Raimi-directed flick ended with a grieving Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) bringing down Mount Wundagore upon herself in order to keep her from tinkering with the timelines and destroying the world. (Remember how the Jane Doe was reportedly squashed?)

Now, it's unclear why Agatha would start to be haunted by Wanda's death two whole years after it happened, but even if Agatha's neighbor was counting the events of WandaVision in those "three years", the Hex was believed to have lasted for 11 days, so the results would still be the same.

Agatha All Along episodes 1 and 2 are streaming now.