Kathryn Hahn says she'd "love to" honor Agatha Harkness' comic book origins and team up with the Fantastic Four in a future MCU project

Following a stand-out debut in WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn's cackling witch Agatha Harkness is now heading back to our screens with her very own show titled Agatha All Along. Although that's set to debut in the coming days on Disney Plus, the actor is already looking towards the future for her much beloved character.

And the timing really couldn't be better with the upcoming release of the much anticipated Fantastic Four movie in summer 2025, which will be the superhero team's MCU debut. As readers of Marvel comics may already be aware, Agatha Harkness made her first appearance in an issue of Fantastic Four in 1969, becoming one of their regular allies.

The question is then — would Hahn be keen for her Agatha to encounter the Fantastic Four in the MCU, honoring the witch's comic book origins? Speaking to GamesRadar+ and the Inside Total Film podcast, Hahn's answer was a resounding yes: "I would love to play with that cast. They are all incredible. And Matt Shakman, who is incredible too, he's directing the film and did all of WandaVision. I'm very excited for that movie."

Outside of that Fantastic Four hope, Hahn seems open to any possibility within the MCU explaining that part of the beauty of her take on Agatha is that she's kind of a free agent. As Hahn emphasizes, because they have already drawn Harkness away from the comics, they have more freedom with what they can do with the witch on-screen.

Hahn adds: "This show was such an unexpected surprise so I have no expectations. I know in the comics that she touches on a lot of different worlds. But I also know that she can go anywhere as this witch is kind of her own bird out of the comics, it’s not a straight story. Jac [Schaeffer, writer/director] created her from a lot of different elements from Agatha in the comics, so she could go anywhere. It’s really fun."

Agatha All Along debuts with a double episode premiere via Disney Plus on September 18 in the US and September 19 in the UK. You can listen to our full interview with Hahn in next week's episode of the Inside Total Film podcast.

For more from the world of the MCU, check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows. as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order and what to watch to before Agatha All Along.