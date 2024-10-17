Agatha All Along may have just confirmed Teen’s identity, but there’s an even bigger mystery brewing with the sigil

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 6.

The latest episode of Agatha All Along shared some pretty huge details about Teen's backstory, including how he became Billy Maximoff and what drew him back to Westview. But alongside the big revelations, more details were also revealed about his sigil, and it seems like a very familiar witch is behind the spell…

During his bar mitzvah – when he’s still William Kaplan – he encounters Lilia, who is reading partygoers’ fortunes. However, when she starts reading William’s palm, the room starts shaking as she realizes his lifeline is split in half. Shaken by what she’s seen, she tries to reassure him, but intriguingly writes the sigil spell on a piece of wood and pops it into his pocket.

So now we know, Lilia was behind the sigil that stopped Teen from being able to reveal his true identity to anyone. But why? Well, Marvel fans have already started theorizing about her true motives – and it seems people think it’s down to her trying to protect him.

"Lilia predicted this and knew that he’ll be in danger cuz of who he will become and she don’t remember what happened in the tent," one wrote on Twitter. Another thinks they might have cracked it, writing on Reddit: "Lillia put the sigil because she knew his life would involve witches somehow, and it worked immediately, even on her. That's why no one in the coven remembers meeting him." This is why when she goes to give the coat back, she doesn’t know who she’s giving it to. A third agreed on Reddit: "Oh shit so Lilia put the sigil on Billy because she foresaw him swapping souls."

Lilia’s choice also has even bigger consequences than many will have realized too, given that it meant any witch was unable to find out who he is, it will have impacted Wanda as well. As one fan put it on Twitter: "It just hit me! THE SIGIL KEPT WANDA FROM SENSING BILLY in Multiverse Of Madness!" The spell connects them all it seems…

