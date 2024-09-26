Marvel's Agatha All Along creator says that Mephisto reference is "a nod" to all of those WandaVision fan theories

Warning – the following features spoilers for episode 3 of Agatha All Along.

It finally happened – Mephisto has been name-dropped in the MCU! During the third episode of new Marvel show Agatha All Along, titled 'Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials', the fan-favorite comic book demon was mentioned.

As the characters shared their theories on what happened to Agatha Harkness' son Nicholas Scratch, a member of her makeshift coven mentioned that he could be "an agent of Mephisto". Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean the supervillain will make an appearance in the series (however, keep your eyes peeled just in case), but the reference will be sure to delight fans, especially those who expected him to show up in WandaVision.

In fact, as Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer tells GamesRadar+ and the Inside Total Film podcast in an interview, this name-drop is explicitly dedicated to all of those fans who continually theorized that Mephisto was secretly lurking in WandaVision. Upon asking Schaeffer if it's a "nod and wink" to those theories, she replied with: "That was a nod, definitely, yes."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Speaking further about fan theories, Schaeffer does reveal that they play a role in shaping the show. Although they don't inform the actual plot itself, the writer/director says she reads them to see what exactly is engaging fans. After all, we wouldn't have Agatha All Along at all if fans didn't respond so positively to Kathryn Hahn's cackling witch in WandaVision.

As Schaffer tells us: "So the fan theories themselves don't inform like the actual plotting that I do or that Marvel does either. It's really more, I like to think about what is the thing people are engaging on? Like, what is the thing that's sort of lighting them up? And is it the thing that's lighting me up?

"That's where I feel that I'm successful and my team is successful, when we can find that sweet spot of we are excited about it, it's making our brains tingle, and making us want to dress up, but it’s also having that effect on fans."

