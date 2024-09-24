Who is Agatha's son Nicholas Scratch? Marvel fan theories might spell out the identity of Agatha All Along's third-most mysterious character

Joe Locke's Teen isn't the only character shrouded in mystery in new Marvel series Agatha All Along. There's Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal, too, who may or may not be a gender-swapped version of Mephisto's son Blackheart. Thirdly, there's Agatha's son Nicholas Scratch, a comic book character who was namedropped in episode 1 but yet to been seen on screen.

Or has he? Anything's possible when it comes to the witchy WandaVision follow-up... which has unsurprisingly led to viewers sharing all sorts of wild theories online since the show premiered.

First up, there's the argument that Teen could actually be Nick, and that he's sought out Agatha since she's, you know, his mother – and perhaps secretly plotting revenge. But there's another idea that seems to have more legs... or fuzzy feet, should we say?

Is Señor Scratchy Agatha's son Nicholas?

In episode 2, Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) jokingly asks Agatha whether Teen is "another child sacrifice", which has led other fans to wonder what became of Nicholas – a theory supported by the promos that glimpse the Darkhold in a baby's crib.

"I do assume she sacrificed Nicholas in some capacity to get the Darkhold. But whether he died or was turned into a bunny or reincarnated into someone else still remains to be seen," tweeted Shawn AKA @wicklingstan. "Either way, it seems that could be the primary motivator for Rio and/or the Salem Seven."

I do assume she sacrificed Nicholas in some capacity to get the Darkhold. But whether he died or was turned into a bunny or reincarnated into someone else still remains to be seen. Either way, it seems that could be the primary motivator for Rio and/or the Salem Seven. pic.twitter.com/iWKeSMljN3September 21, 2024

"Okay so Señor Scratchy is definitely gonna be Nicholas Scratch turned rabbit," wrote Bronco AKA @upsidedwnbronco.

Plenty of others back the idea that Señor Scratchy, Agatha's pet rabbit, could actually be Nicholas, too. As someone else took to social media to point out, Nicholas' choir award, which can be seen in his untouched bedroom in detective Agnes' home in episode 1, stands next to a bunny ornament. Later, in Agnes' office, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment where a plant on a unit behind Agnes briefly turns into an old-school looking photo of a young boy, before reverting back to being a plant. The most interesting thing? Both the plant and the photo are next to another bunny decoration...

I just noticed in episode 1 of #AgathaAllAlong in her imagined detectives office, in one shot we see a rabbit statue next to a potted plant and then less than a second later it’s suddenly next to a photo of a young boy instead..plant gone. these are literally back to back shots pic.twitter.com/VbnIudH1zTSeptember 19, 2024

Maybe it's just obvious bait that I fell for, but my current theory is (as some theorized during WandaVision) that Señor Scratchy is indeed #AgathaHarkness's son Nicholas Scratch, trapped in rabbit form by his own mother during her initial quest for the Darkhold.#AgathaAllAlongSeptember 19, 2024

What if senor scratchy was the nickname given to the rabbit by Nicholas scratch?September 19, 2024

"What I would say is that there's a lot in the pilot to examine. It feels a little bit like a trick, and like something that we do and then we move on," showrunner Jac Schaeffer previously told The Wrap. "But it is worth a viewer's time to pay attention to what they’re seeing in the pilot."

In the comics, Salem's Seven are Nicholas's shapeshifting children, and given that they featured in the two-episode premiere, we can assume that Agatha's son is going to play a role going forward. It doesn't really seem like a coincidence that Teen randomly picks Señor Scratchy up in 'Circle Sewn with Fate/Unlock Thy Hidden Gate' right before he sees the septet descend upon Westview. Looks like it's going to be a while, though, before fans' theories are either debunked or proven right...

Like the onscreen version, Agatha has a complicated relationship with Nicholas in the source material, having grown up resentful of his mother – who was employed as a nanny for Reed Richards and Sue Storm – integrating herself into the outside, non-magical world. Nicholas often went up against the Fantastic Four and Agatha, inadvertently getting himself banished to the Dark Realm following one fateful fight.

Throughout his run, he was aligned himself with Mephisto and Dormammu, a name Doctor Strange fans will recognize, in his pursuit of becoming the Sorcerer Supreme.

Agatha All Along episodes 1 and 2 are streaming now. Ensure you don't miss a thing with our Agatha All Along release schedule. For more on the wider MCU, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows or get up to speed with our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.