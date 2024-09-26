Teen in Agatha All Along might actually be two Marvel characters according to a new theory

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 3.

Ever since it was confirmed that Heartstopper’s Joe Locke was playing a mysterious character called Teen in the new Marvel series Agatha All Along, speculation has been rife. Is he really Wanda Maximoff’s son – or is he actually Nicholas Scratch?

Well, a new theory might have cleared that all up by suggesting he could be both. Sharing their idea on Reddit following the latest episode of the WandaVision spin-off, they argued that Teen may be both Wanda and Agatha’s son – and it’s all down to that Mephisto reference.

"Teen is Nicholas who was sold to Mephisto, but was rebirthed into the world when the Darkhold was destroyed by Wanda," the user two2teps wrote. "More specifically Wanda traded the Darkhold back for her children."

If you’ll remember, at the end of WandaVision we saw Wanda studying the Darkhold, seemingly in hope of finding some way to bring back her children. The Redditor continued: "Teen is both Wanda and Agatha's son. Traded to Mephisto for the Darkhold and his soul returned when it was destroyed. That's just confusing enough to be comic accurate without the weird soul shard stuff from the comic.”

It’s certainly an interesting theory, and given that the mystery of Agatha’s son has been hanging over the first episodes of the spin-off, it feels like it could be relevant. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens as the show continues.

In the meantime, check out our guides to the Agatha All Along season 2 release schedule and our Agatha All Along review. We’ve also got a breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order and all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows to have on your radar.